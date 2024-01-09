University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#University #Coquimbo #Kingdom #date #time #Night #Cream #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

The hands of the clock are moving forward and this indicates that there is less and less left until the ‘Noche Crema 2024’, an event in which Universitario de Deportes will present to society the team that will defend its colors in the year of its centenary, where the creams have the obligation to go for the two-time Betsson League 1 championship and do a good job in the Copa Libertadores. Regarding this detail, in the last few hours the president of Coquimbo Unidos confirmed that the Chilean team will be the rival of the merengue institution on the 20th of this month.

“We received a formal invitation, about ten days ago, to which we responded formally that we were willing to participate in the Cream Night. We traveled to Lima on the 19th, on the 20th we played and on the 21st we returned to Chile,” said the top representative of the Chilean team in dialogue with RPP.

Jorge Contador is aware of the history that Universitario de Deportes has, so he did not hesitate to puff out his chest when confirming that the team he presides was taken into account for a special date for the merengues, who will celebrate their centenary this year.

“We are very proud to represent our country in this very special show for Universitario de Deportes because it is a well-known team in Chile and South America, and for us it is a pride to participate in the Noche Crema,” added the president of the team from the south of the continent. that will participate in the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana.

It should be noted that the ‘Cream Night’ is scheduled for this January 20th from 8 pm at the Monumental stadium, a venue that expects to receive more than 50 thousand fans in the stands to welcome the team that will seek the two-time national championship and will participate in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Full party on ‘Cream Night’

Although Universitario de Deportes is focused on preseason work, it does not neglect a single detail of what the Noche Crema 2024 will be, one of the most special editions because it is in the year of its centenary. In that sense, this Friday, the ‘merengue’ team announced the list of artists who will perform at the long-awaited concert, scheduled to take place at the South Esplanade of the Monumental U Marathon Stadium. In addition, he noted that tickets have already gone on sale.

Next Saturday, January 20, the most anticipated event for the ‘creams’ fans will take place. After the official presentation of the squad to face the 2024 season, the crowd will enjoy a spectacular concert that will have the artists Diego Torres and Raúl Romero as special guests. The popular cumbia orchestra Hermanos Yaipén will also be there.

For the musical event, Universitario has put tickets on sale for the General and VIP sectors. The first costs 70 soles (56 soles for members) and the second costs 100 soles (80 soles for members). According to the rules, the sale is only online and a maximum of five tickets can be purchased per customer.

