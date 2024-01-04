University: What do you think of Jairo Concha and when will the rival of the Noche Crema 2024 be known? | League 1 | SPORTS-TOTAL

#University #Jairo #Concha #rival #Noche #Crema #League #SPORTSTOTAL

“In the case of Alianza Lima we are not seeing any players, absolutely none,” were the statements of Jean Ferrari, administrator of Universitario, in November of last year after winning the club’s 27th title. Almost two months later, with a coach who thinks differently than the one who left (Jorge Fossati) and with the space that Piero Quispe left in the team, the future could be different.

Why does Noche Crema have more than 80% of tickets sold but the rival is still unknown? The question invades social networks. Next Saturday, January 20, the ‘U’ will present the centenary team in society, however, there is no confirmed opponent so far. Last night a rumor spread that it would be Coquimbo Kingdom of Chile.

Another constant doubt is the reinforcements of the 2024 team. To date, the ‘U’ has presented a goalkeeper, Sebastián Britos, because captain José Carvallo left, and two forwards, Christopher Olivares and Diego Dorregaray. Is the campus already closed? Today the answer is no, but there are no closed agreements with new additions either.

The Jairo Concha case

Deporte Total has had contact with the agency that manages Jairo Concha. The position and priority, for now, is for the midfielder to play abroad this year. On the other hand, there have been different versions of what Universitario is looking for in the national soccer player. As of today, and after a conversation between the heads of the merengue club, the decision is to have the player.

Jairo Concha, unlike two months ago, is a free player. That is, he would come to the team with a negotiation in which only Universitario and the agency that represents him are involved. This is what has changed in the last two months after Jean Ferrari’s statements about the blue and white players.

It is an open secret that Jairo sympathizes with the cream colors and, despite his link with La Victoria (he was champion), his playing conditions are attractive for the ‘U’ technical command. At the table where hiring is decided, Concha has the majority vote to be part of the centenary. Perhaps the last push will come from the heart, the family and the story he will write. Fulfilling your childhood dream will only come with sacrifices.

The nameless rival

Universitario had advanced negotiations for Coquimbo Unidos to be the rival of Noche Crema 2024. Last night a rumor spread on social networks before 7:24 p.m. (the time the club announces news on its own broadcast channels). In the end, at the aforementioned time, only the announcement was made of the sale of tickets for the friendly against Atlético Nacional for Sunday the 14th in Miami.

What happened then? The merengue club and the Chilean institution did not reach a final agreement. At the same time, two other South American clubs with greater history entered the folder of possible rivals for Saturday, January 20.

Universitario, meanwhile, had looked for the Independiente de Avellaneda club to be the opponent on the presentation night. However, the Argentine club had commitments in the United States, which have been canceled due to non-compliance with the company organizing the event, where Sporting Cristal, Deportivo Cali and Olimpia de Honduras would also participate.

The official rival will be announced no later than this weekend. Whatever it may be, Noche Crema 2024 will have a spectacular setting. Apart from the presentation gala and the soccer match, there will be a musical show with surprises.

The last passenger

Fabián Bustos already knows his new team. He knows that the goal, defense and midfield are the best covered areas on the team. For this reason, in the first conversations he had with Manuel Barreto the issue of the latest foreign reinforcement came to light.

So far, the ‘U’ has Britos, Riveros, Di Benedetto, Ureña and Dorregaray on the list. On Monday, in the presentation and draw of the 2024 fixture of League 1, it will be made official that clubs will be able to register up to six foreigners on a list of 25 names.

Do you have the name of the latest foreign signing? No. The technical command and the department managed by sports director Manuel Barreto will wait until after the Cream Night to release the name of the footballer. As mentioned, he will reinforce the attacking front (midfielder or winger) and will be a player that Bustos has on his agenda.