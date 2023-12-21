University | Who is Gustavo Matosas and why is he an option as coach of the ‘U’, after César Farías? | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#University #Gustavo #Matosas #option #coach #César #Farías #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Wilmer Robles Tadokoro

21/12/2023 06:00 a. m.

The sports manager of Universitario de Deportes, Manuel Barreto, continues with his scheduled agenda of meetings with different business groups about the resumes of coaches with the profile they are looking for to find Jorge Fossati’s successor in the Centennial year. From Argentina, Depor learned that there is another name that is a candidate to wear the sweatshirt in a cream store: Gustavo Matosas. The former coach of the San Martín University (2009) has a wide track record and experience that makes him an applicant within the sporting and economic requirements in the merengue team.

In the next few hours, it is most likely that there will be contact with the business group that has coach Gustavo Matosas, who is in Argentina. In addition, the former coach of the Costa Rica national team (2018) knows the Peruvian environment and is aware of what Universitario de Deportes is playing for in the year of its Centennial.

However, Depor learned that, so far, the first option continues to be the Venezuelan coach César Farías, although he has a current contract with the Águilas Doradas of Colombia for the entire 2024 season, in addition to the issue that will direct him in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Of course, sports manager Manuel Barreto is still in Argentina. There is an option for him to travel to Colombia to meet with the coach, but it has not yet been confirmed, since he is plucking daisies in Buenos Aires.

In the case of the Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, who is free, it is another of the alternatives as we reported, but his contact with Universitario de Deportes was, until now, only through virtual communication with Manuel Barreto. The environment of the former coach of Barcelona from Ecuador and brother of Carlos Bustos is patiently waiting for there to be another contact to continue developing the possibility of being the ideal candidate that the creams are looking for.

