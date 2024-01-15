Unknown Nijmegen punk band turns out to be an international big earner | Domestic

#Unknown #Nijmegen #punk #band #turns #international #big #earner #Domestic

Internationally, the Dutch music world has gained enormous momentum again in 2023. Not only Dutch dance has caught on internationally, but punk has also since last year. The export value of Dutch music grew by 15 percent.

The value that Dutch music exports add to the Dutch economy is estimated to be more than 198 million euros in 2023. This is the result of the research carried out by the Perfect & More agency. Big earners have been DJs Martin Garrix and Tiesto for years, but in 2023 a Nijmegen punk band managed to make itself heard internationally. The punks of Antillectual earned so much money by touring abroad that it became the fifth Dutch musical export product in 2023.

Perform as much as possible

“Many people will never have heard of the band,” says Frank Helmink, director of Buma Cultuur, the organization that promotes Dutch music copyright and is the client of the annual study. “These are just guys who live to perform as much as possible and managed to perform almost a hundred times abroad in one year. Moreover, they are unique in their genre.”

By far the most income, 70 percent, is generated by artists through performances, much more than through streaming and old-fashioned record sales, which have also been on the rise again in recent years. According to Helmink, everything indicates that the Dutch music industry will have another good year in 2024. He predicts that the earnings figures of 2018, the Dutch record year, will be lost this year.

Dance music remains successful

Dance is still the genre that drives the Dutch music industry internationally. In 2009 the share was 33%, in 2023 it would be almost 66%. The Netherlands has always been a forerunner in that area. The genre benefited last year from the reopening of the Chinese market and the Saudi market, where many dance events are organised. An annual list of the best DJs in the world is made. Helmink: “We literally look at who is the most popular and then hire them.”

The published income list hardly contains artists who are doing well in the Netherlands. No Boef, Ronnie Flex or Goldband. This is because domestic income is not included in the research. André Rieu is on the list at 22 and Armin van Buuren at 23. The Maastricht orchestra leader is on the verge of a world tour, so he could do a lot better this year.

In the coming years, the Buma director also expects an international impact from the work of Dutch composers and producers. “There are simply Dutch professionals who co-write songs by world stars. There is currently an air of success attached to Dutch composers and producers that is very positive. We could see that reflected in the figures in the coming years.”

Top 10 internationally highest-earning Dutch artists in 2023:

1. Flowerpot

2. Martin Garrix

3. Afrojack

4. Chris Stussy

5. Antillectual

6. Joris Voorn

7. Lucas & Arthur Jussen

8. Sam Feldt

9. Eelke Kleijn

10. Oliver Heldens

