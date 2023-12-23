Unknown prosecutor of taxi murder woman: Murder, then you killed someone – 20231223 – Hong Kong News – Daily Ming Pao

#Unknown #prosecutor #taxi #murder #woman #Murder #killed #Hong #Kong #News #Daily #Ming #Pao

Hong Kong news

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Hong Kong News 2

The ruling on Lai’s case is not overdue. Prosecutor: Half a year from the suspension of publication means “the prosecution begins” when the court receives the indictment. “There will be shocking consequences” only if it goes to court. The defense cited the British case officer: The original intention of the legislation has nothing to do with Hong Kong’s differences. The prosecution time limit for the Glorious Ban case will be next year. In February, the Department of Justice was allowed to raise additional grounds for appeal. Before the holiday, 400,000 people left the country and went north to do winter consumption. Nearly 300,000 people left Hong Kong on Thursday, an increase of 64,000 per week. Restaurants said that the number of winter visitors returned to 5 years ago. Consumption dropped on Christmas Eve. Many bus lines run overnight and their services are extended. The coldest winter in 24 years has been coldest since the Christmas solstice. The colder weather continues during Christmas. More medical consultations are needed. The hospital adopts peak measures. Tai Mo Shan -1.6°C is the lowest in 3 years. The alarm says that a man cannot walk. He is missing. The hospital will trial online live streaming of two cases next month. Screenshot violators or those who are in contempt of court for copyright infringement did not clear the old order. The Western Harbor Crossing received the wrong money. The murderer’s wife was not involved in any crime. The prosecutor is unknown. The prosecutor said: Murder, then you killed someone. It was involved in “privacy.” The arrogant student is again Salesman changed his plea and pleaded not guilty. 8‧31 was convicted of possession of weapons. No evidence of corruption. 2022 plastic disposal volume reached a new high of 10%. Recycling rate fell by half in 10 years. The stadium won the United Nations Cultural Heritage Award. The club: affirmed the development and management achievements. Le Jianju was delayed. Tendering will begin as soon as next year. Ho Wing-yin: The waiting time for public housing is expected to rise in the short term. Two century-old coal lamps in Kowloon Hospital have been transformed into solar LEDs. Chiu Kwok-wei: It is difficult to retain the basketball court at Choi Hung Village. Malaysia sent NT$37 million to Hong Kong to cast heroin. The New Territories Prayer Party was caught pretending to be fake and defrauded more than 250,000 mainlanders. Three mainlanders were arrested. Nine cities express: Guangdong’s eight-year plan for the five major metropolitan areas was released. Nine cities express: Hong Kong 10 high-level public servants Shenzhen exchanges in March Nine cities express: Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao catering industry promotion The center launches the Nine-City Express: Guangdong’s 8 tips to promote the opening up of cross-border trade. The Nine-City Express: The Guangdong Office advises citizens to guard against counterfeiting and counterfeit e-mail scams. The Nine-City Express: Sui welcomes the Christmas “Old Man” climbing the wall. The Nine-City Express: The Black-faced Spoonbill’s “Group Visit” “Hengqin Wetland Bay Area Notes: The Red Cross Tunnel is not blocked / Text: Shang Dongmei[Emily]Shatin District Councilor: Farewell concerts canceled under certain circumstances Netizens left a message “Everyone understands”[Emily]Zhou Shouren’s message: Companionship is good for young people and themselves They are all valuable Christmas gifts[Emily]Lin Jianyue’s daughter Lin Haoyi is appointed as the new committee member of the Tourism Development Bureau[Emily]Mei Ling colleagues from Dapai Dong make a winter beer’; else if(linkNextContent==”) linkNextContent=” next article ‘; } } $(‘#prevnext’).html(linkNextContent+linkPrevContent); });