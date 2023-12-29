Unlicensed medical practice｜The son of the deceased Chinese medicine practitioner in North Point “inherits his father’s business” and continues to open a homemade herbal tea shop to treat eczema or earn $130,000 a month – Qingbao – Family – Hot Topics

#Unlicensed #medical #practiceThe #son #deceased #Chinese #medicine #practitioner #North #Point #inherits #fathers #business #continues #open #homemade #herbal #tea #shop #treat #eczema #earn #month #Qingbao #Family #Hot #Topics

Can herbal tea cure eczema? TVB program “Looking Around” recently reported that a girl suffering from eczema went to a Chinese medicine clinic in North Point for treatment. The Chinese medicine doctor prescribed two herbal teas for her medicine. However, the girl developed menstrual irregularities after drinking the medicine. It was later revealed that the original The man was not a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, but was practicing medicine without a license. He prescribed “herbal tea” to customers for NT$1,300 per dose. It was roughly estimated that he earned NT$130,000 per month.

Additional screenings at the same scene:

Butler King｜Large thin zinc basin/corner basket/pull-out electric switch Design and decoration experts take stock of the 5 most popular kitchen designs[Attached are 5 practical designs]

{{hket:ul-video id=”9841″}}{{/hket:ul-video}}

A female customer, Mary (pseudonym), has been suffering from eczema for many years. She recently visited a Chinese medicine clinic in North Point that had the words “Cure Eczema” on the door. At that time, the clinician said that she had been curing eczema for many years and “everyone in North Point knew her.” She asked Mary After getting sick, he prescribed two suspected “herbal teas” without checking his pulse or tongue. He said that he would be rechecked after one week of drinking and that he would be fully recovered after drinking another month. Mary said that the price for two herbal teas was about NT$1,300, and she described the taste as five-flower tea. However, when she wanted to ask for receipts and medication orders, the other party stated that she was not a registered Chinese medicine practitioner, so she could not provide receipts.

Mary suddenly had menstrual cramps two days after drinking it, and she had menstrual cramps for nearly a month. She had never experienced anything like this before. The “Dong Zhang” program team searched the name of doctor surnamed Guo on the website of the Chinese Medicine Administration Committee and found that he was not a registered Chinese medicine practitioner, a listed Chinese medicine practitioner or a restricted Chinese medicine practitioner.

{{hket:inline-image name=”p_600_600.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north2.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north4.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north3.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”tea.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”tea3.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”cm.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Revealing one’s true identity

The program team then arranged for colleagues with eczema to “release the snake”. They saw the words “Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner” posted on the outside of the clinic. Inside, a man of about 50 years old was responsible for the consultation. After asking about his living habits and conducting tongue diagnosis from a distance, he Prescribing two pieces of suspected Chinese herbal tea to a colleague with eczema, he revealed that he was not a registered Chinese medicine practitioner.

“My father was a doctor first, but he has retired and no longer sees doctors… Although I am not a doctor, we have been practicing here for more than 30 years.”

The man said that his father had many years of experience and his current practice would be to prescribe ready-made Chinese herbal tea based on the patient’s symptoms. The words “1” and “2” were written on the lids of the two herbal tea bottles. The man said he wanted to drink Chinese medicine “among the plum blossoms and bamboos”, “drink 1 for two days, and drink 2 for two days.” The charge was NT$1,040. When the program team asked about the ingredients of traditional Chinese medicine, he was hesitant: “I’ve given you a good drink. You can go out and cook it yourself…there are twenty or thirty kinds of medicinal materials in it.”The program team pointed out that if the fee is 1,040 yuan per time, 5 cases per day, and the work starts on 26 days per month, the monthly income can reach 135,000 yuan.

{{hket:inline-image name=”p_600_600.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north6.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north5.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north7.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north8.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north9.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”north10.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”tea2.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”cert.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”chi.JPG”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

The father of the Chinese medicine practitioner has passed away or is practicing medicine without a license

Afterwards, the program team returned to the Chinese medicine clinic and asked the man why he was prescribing medicine without permission when he was not a registered Chinese medicine practitioner. The man compared it to buying medicine at a pharmacy.

“It’s like you go to the pharmacy to buy cold medicine. That person is not a doctor or a pharmacist. He relies on his experience…”

As for the words “Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner” posted outside the door, which may be misleading, the other party argued that it was just “a matter of opinion”. The father’s Chinese Medicine Practitioner Certificate hanging in the clinic was only “kept as a souvenir”, and his father passed away in 2020, but he threatened to “Dad already did this (prescribing herbal tea) when he was alive.” Regarding the prescribed herbal tea, he said that there have been no major problems for many years, but he refused to disclose the ingredients. The program team inquired with the Department of Health and confirmed that the man’s father, a Chinese medicine practitioner, had passed away and that his son’s practice was also unlicensed.

Chinese medicine doctor Xu Zechang pointed out that it is difficult to know the inner ingredients of “herbal tea” based on its appearance and smell alone. He reminded that the main ingredients of herbal tea are also traditional Chinese medicines, which in fact also have certain medicinal effects. If you drink traditional Chinese medicine or herbal tea indiscriminately, it may aggravate the condition and even cause harm to the body. produce toxicity. Xu Zechang also said that when diagnosing skin diseases, Chinese medicine practitioners will not only observe the affected area, but also perform tongue diagnosis.

Join the “Qingbao” WhatsApp channel now to get the latest entertainment, health and literary information, and there are also gift giving activities!

【https://bit.ly/3RnCHkV】

↓U Lifestyle App allows you to watch all the news and information of “Qingbao” and its own programs↓

↓↓Synchronized updates, faster and smoother↓↓

【free download】

Ah Yee’s former manager｜Lin Baoyu returned to Hong Kong from a European trip and found that she didn’t see her passport. She was panicked and panicked. What’s the final solution to successfully take off and enter the country?

Heroic death in the line of duty｜Bravely rushed into the fire to rescue 4 people. The 29-year-old firefighter was trapped and unfortunately died in the line of duty. His old photos showed a sunny smile and his colleagues lamented: The mission is over.

Sam’s Supermarket | SF Express launches “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Half-day Delivery” Sam’s scanning goods same-day cross-border express delivery has 2 major modes: morning delivery and afternoon delivery[Charge List]

The new development of the Belt and Road Initiative has unlimited potential for Hong Kong to expand opportunities in the Middle East?

Gas Bill｜A Hong Kong woman who had a gas account after renting out the lease suddenly received a “huge debt recovery letter” after 10 years: It’s really hard to accept

Chow Yun-fat was caught eating a “poor man’s gift” while wearing a ring. Netizens are worried about not having enough nutrition. What they want to know most is this…

Make your own long-term income by back-depositing your insurance policy | Ample retirement reserves + protect your family’s GET! (Attach case description)

New HPV-related head and neck cancers rising in men at higher risk

【Ruo Shan talkative】The edge of love and pain

Chest tightness, head swelling, numbness of hands and feet?Huang Xiangxing removed the blood vessel bomb and regained consciousness and health without relying on drugs for one month

Grace’s advice for itching, burning, and odor in the private parts: 1 tablet a day to solve “private” problems

Long-acting insulin helps diabetics maintain stable sugar control. Doctors dismantle myths about insulin injections

Not only yellow face but acne, long-term scratching may lead to liver damage. Huang Xiangxing reversed liver function. Fortunately, he protected his liver as soon as possible.

Losing control of blood sugar can hurt your heart!

You may also like…

Sam’s Supermarket | SF Express launches “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Half-day Delivery” Sam’s scanning goods same-day cross-border express delivery has 2 major modes: morning delivery and afternoon delivery[Charge List]

Heroic death in the line of duty｜Bravely rushed into the fire to rescue 4 people. The 29-year-old firefighter was trapped and unfortunately died in the line of duty. His old photos showed a sunny smile and his colleagues lamented: The mission is over.

Gas Bill｜A Hong Kong woman who had a gas account after renting out the lease suddenly received a “huge debt recovery letter” after 10 years: It’s really hard to accept

Travel Note︱Choose a window seat and reserve a corridor seat?Infection rate may increase by 80% in one situation Study: Airline seat selection 2 focuses on preventing bacteria

Supermarket Search｜Comparison of 10 Black Tights, 3 A-Level Leg Shaping Powerful Models, the Lowest $37

A common murder case in Hujing Village｜A single mother receiving CSSA was suspected of being disciplined and pressured, so she beheaded her son and jumped from a building. Expert: 2 common mentalities of single parents can easily lead to tragedy

Water heater explosion | Suspicious water heater explosion in Happy Valley unit 1 man unwell and sent to hospital Experts warn 2 signs of a big explosion

Relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law︱To save money for the down payment of a house, she lives with her grandparents and complains about having zero privacy. She regrets exposing her husband’s secret and is even more discouraged.

Unlicensed medical practice｜The son of a North Point Chinese medicine practitioner who passed away “inherited his father’s business” and continues to open a homemade herbal tea shop to treat eczema or earn $130,000 a month – Qingbao – Family – Hot Talk – D231229

Unlicensed medical practice｜The son of the deceased Chinese medicine practitioner in North Point “inherits his father’s business” and continues to open a homemade herbal tea shop to treat eczema or earn $130,000 a month – Qingbao – Family – Hot Topics

Can herbal tea cure eczema? TVB program “Looking Around” recently reported that a girl suffering from eczema went to a Chinese medicine clinic in North Point for treatment. The Chinese medicine doctor prescribed two herbal teas for her medicine. However, the girl developed menstrual irregularities after drinking the medicine. It was later revealed that the original The man is not a Chinese medicine practitioner, but a “son inherits his father’s

https%3A%2F%2Fskypost.ulifestyle.com.hk%2Farticle%2F3679821%2F%E7%84%A1%E7%89%8C%E8%A1%8C%E9%86%AB%EF%BD%9C% E5%8C%97%E8%A7%92%E4%B8%AD%E9%86%AB%E9%9B%A2%E4%B8%96%E5%85%92%E5%AD%90%E3% 80%8C%E6%89%BF%E7%88%B6%E6%A5%AD%E3%80%8D%E7%B9%BC%E7%BA%8C%E9%96%8B%E8%88% 96%20%E8%87%AA%E8%A3%BD%E6%B6%BC%E8%8C%B6%E9%86%AB%E6%BF%95%E7%96%B9%E6%88% 96%E6%9C%88%E8%B3%BA%2413%E8%90%AC

family

Hot talk

503

3679821

514

514008003

Family hot topics

home, menstruation, Chinese medicine, looking around, clinic, Chinese medicine, Chinese medicine practitioner, eczema, North Point

Real estate, home, entity words, physiology, menstruation, entity words, drug types and names, traditional Chinese medicine, entity words, TV/movie/radio program titles, looking around, health care, medical institutions, clinics, entity words, industry, traditional Chinese medicine, entity Word, type of work, Chinese medicine practitioner, entity word, disease/pain/injury/symptoms, eczema, entity word, region and region, North Point

Home

Traditional Chinese Medicine Herbal Tea Traditional Chinese Medicine Doctor Men’s Eczema Prescription Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic Program Group North Point Word Father’s Problem Internal Guest Tongue Diagnosis Design Colleagues Troubled Father’s Business Doctor Girl’s Practice Son Buries Face Medicinal Materials Qingbao Channel Entertainment Information

2023-12-29

Practicing medicine without a license – North Point Chinese medicine practitioner’s son passed away – inherited his father’s business – continued to open a business – homemade herbal tea to treat eczema or earn – 130,000 a month