Unmissable opportunity from Ikea: new hires with immediate contract

Ikea job offers, positions currently available

If you are looking for a job, take a look at this job offer that was launched by Ikea, here are all the details.

Between job offers in Italy to keep an eye on and evaluate very carefully are also those of Ikea, the Swedish giant specializing in furnishings and accessories which has many points of sale spread across the national territory. Below we list all the information for your convenience Ikea job offers currently valid.

Ikea job offers are divided by type, there are internships but also job offers that involve a regular contract, both with part-time hours, i.e. you work for a reduced number of hours, and with full-time hours. There are many sectors, ranging from catering to logistics, from furnishing consultancy to sales and customer service. Let’s find out all the details.

Ikea job offers in Italy, 30 opportunities to join the Swedish giant’s team

Let’s see immediately what are all the jobs that Ikea has made available for those who want to join the IKEA team to have the opportunity to work for a globally known company.

Let’s start with the internship Ikeathese are the ones that are currently active

Internship Data Analyst (personnel planning) a Camerano in the province of Ancona

in the province of Ancona Sales and planning internship a Sesto Fiorentino in the province of Florence

in the province of Florence Stage interior design a S.Giuliano Milanese in the province of Milan

in the province of Milan Stage logistics & supply chain a Parma

Stage Loyalty Activities a Afragola in the province of Naples

in the province of Naples Stage – corner of circularity a Catania

Part time, full time and protected categories

Then there are the job offers with part time contracthere are the open positions:

Part time catering worker a Corsico in the province of Milan

in the province of Milan Part time catering worker a City in the province of Gorizia

in the province of Gorizia Part-time sales assistant in Villesse, in the province of Gorizia

Part time logistics clerk a Roma

Part time furnishing consultant a Bolzano

Part-time customer service employee in Sesto Fiorentino in the province of Florence

Part time sales assistant in Sesto Fiorentino in the province of Florence

Part time logistics worker in Parma

Part time catering worker a Bari

Part-time Customer Service Representative a Roncadelle (Bs)

(Bs) Part time sales assistant in S.Giuliano Milanese (MI)

Part time logistics employee in S.Giuliano Milanese (MI)

As regards the protected categories (Law no. 68/99)Ikea job offers are as follows

Part time Sales & Customer Service Associate a Casalecchio Di Reno in the province of Bologna

in the province of Bologna Part time sales assistant a Treviso

Sales employee in Camerano in the province of Ancona

Part time commercial area employee a Padova

Finally, here are the places of Ikea job with full time contract:

Accounting & Reporting Co-worker a Carugate

DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS CONTROLLER a Piacenza

In Store Supply Team Leader a Camerano (An)

LEGAL SPECIALIST in Carugate (Milan)

P&C Generalist a Roncadelle (Bs)

WMS Superuser in Piacenza,

Supply Quality co-worker a Piacenza

A journalist by passion, he has been writing for the web since 2008, covering various news and current affairs topics, with a predilection towards interior design and the latest lifestyle trends. Addicted to green living, he divides his free time between music, cinema and author comics.