Unprecedented, Hezbollah Uses Anti-tank Missiles Against Israel

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Israeli media, Wednesday, January 10 2024, reported that missiles were used anti-tank by Hezbollah as a sniper weapon is “unprecedented.”

Newspaper Haaretz Israel revealed that starting on October 7, Hezbollah had launched mortars and rockets at the outposts Israeli military. However, the extraordinary increase in deployment of anti-tank missiles from Lebanon is noteworthy in the ongoing confrontation. Hezbollah’s use of these precision weapons is unparalleled in Israel and perhaps globally.

According to the figures obtained Haaretz, the list of settlements hit by anti-tank missiles and damage to civilian infrastructure is very long. It spread along the Lebanese border. The newspaper detailed that many homes, public buildings, chicken coops, businesses, and vehicles in the Avivim, Dovev, Zar’it, and Shtula moshavim, as well as the Misgav Am and Sasa kibbutzim, along with other settlements, were affected.

Additionally, the newspaper revealed that “the range of anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon at civilian targets in al-Jalil now reaches “Moshav Beit Hillel”, located four kilometers from the border; and Kibbutz Kfar Szold in the Hula Valley, six kilometers from the border, whose residents have not yet been evacuated.”

A senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, Yehoshua Kalisky, explained that “the way Hezbollah used these weapons is unprecedented in the world. This is a massive, daily use against civilians, soldiers, vehicles, chicken coops, and homes. in the north. Against anything that moves, or does not move, and there is no defense against it.”

On another note, the newspaper wrote that although “the Trophy system has proven to provide tanks and APCs with effective defense against anti-tank missiles in Gaza,” IDF does not have the capability to intercept these missiles when directed at troops, vehicles and buildings along the northern border of occupied Palestine.

The figures revealed by Haaretz pointed out that Israel had evacuated about 50,000 Israeli settlers from settlements located within 3.5 kilometers of the border, and added that “the weekend attack on the air traffic control base on Mount Meron revealed that Hezbollah also has anti-tank missiles with a missile system anti-tank with a range of 10 kilometers”. This situation placed additional settlements, such as Sde Nehemia and Kfar Blum in the Hula Valley, and Rehaniya, Kerem Ben Zimra, and Jish in the mountains, right within firing range of Lebanon. In particular, these areas have not undergone evacuation measures.

Iron Dome

About Iron Dome, the newspaper clarified that while the system issues short warnings for high-trajectory rocket and mortar attacks, it faces limitations when it comes to anti-tank missiles. These missiles are fired directly with a flat trajectory, resulting in a relatively long time in the air, at least 30 seconds at a certain distance. Unfortunately, Israel has no countermeasures that could give its residents a five-second warning to take cover or intercept a missile targeting a community.

“When we asked why Kfar Szold was not evacuated, military sources told us that the anti-tank missiles only had a range of five kilometers. But Hezbollah has reached further reaches and this concept is collapsing before our eyes,” said Pnina Eisenberg Borstein, kibbutz community director.

“Last Saturday, an anti-tank missile was fired at nearby Givat Ha’em – and the threat has become a reality. There has been a crisis of confidence since October 7th. So when we see the army’s basic assumptions being violated, this clearly isn’t going to let up. our worries.”

Additionally, the newspaper quoted Kalisky as admitting that “Hezbollah exploits our weaknesses in the best way possible. They don’t have airplanes, artillery or tanks, so they try to operate creatively.”

AL MAYADEEN

