Unspent budget for grants for microenterprises in the West Region. LIST of submitted projects

Micro-enterprises from the counties of Timiș, Arad, Hunedoara and Caraș-Severin have submitted 184 funding applications within the two calls for a total amount of 36.3 million euros, within the Regional Program (PR) West 2021-2027.

“Until now, 187 projects have been submitted on PR West, most of them on the calls intended for micro-enterprises, where they registered 146 funding requests per service area and 38 on the area of ​​production activities” – informed, on Friday, the Regional Development Agency (ADR) West, in a statement sent to StartupCafe.ro.

Thus, at the call for micro production enterprisesthe allocated budget was not consumed not even a quarter. The 38 projects submitted to call 1 (production) have a total value of 39,372,850.24 lei, of which the total amount of non-refundable aid requested is 26,060,806.97 lei, i.e. 5.285.310 euro at the exchange rate used in the program, well below the available budget, of 26.33 million euros.

Even if all the companies had asked for the maximum amount of 200,000 euros, the 38 submitted projects would have barely covered 7.6 million euros, far below the available budget.

The the call for micro service companies, the demand was higher and the budget lower. Thus, the 146 projects submitted to call 2 (services) have a total value of 100,192,187.04 lei, of which the total amount of non-refundable aid requested is 65,507,628.31 lei, i.e. 13.285.395 euro at the exchange rate used in the program, slightly above the available budget, of 10 million euros.

If they all went for the maximum amount offered, of 120,000 euros, the 146 submitted projects would have totaled 17.52 million euros.

The exchange rate used in these calls is 4.9308 lei/1 euro.

The 2 calls for projects for micro-enterprises in the Western Region were opened between November 1 and December 1, 2023.

Download from HERE The list of projects submitted to PR West 2021-2027, which includes the names of the companies, the amounts requested by each and the county for which the projects were submitted. We remind you that some counties had a higher co-financing rate than others.

Also, within PR West 2021-2027, calls for projects are being prepared and will be launched for: Energy efficiency in residential buildings, Support for SMEs, Financial instruments – Venture capital and Financial instruments – Acceleration instrument businesses.

“What I want for the new financial cycle, in which ADR West manages programs that will mean, we estimate, investments of 2 billion euros for our region, through the West Regional Program, the Just Transition Program, with ITI Valea Jiului, and the Program of Health, is to make the leap from quantitative to qualitative projects. I want us to insist on increasing the quality of people’s lives, on steps aimed at stopping depopulation in the counties and areas where we face such problems, on initiatives and investments that bring people back, offer them viable jobs and living conditions dignified, modern, European lives. If we refer to their needs, to hospitals, schools and education, road infrastructure and mobility, green and leisure areas and last but not least the support of entrepreneurship and innovation”, said the general director of ADR West, Sorin Maxim, in Timisoara.

In the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, which ends on December 31, 2023, in the 4 counties of the West Region, 470 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) obtained European funds, 1,658 new jobs being created. Also, dozens of technology transfer activities were carried out, supporting innovative SMEs, according to ADR Vest.

