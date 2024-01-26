Unspent money on energy cards can be cashed out at post offices. Government announcement

#Unspent #money #energy #cards #cashed #post #offices #Government #announcement

The executive decided, on Thursday, that people who did not fully use the amounts on the valid energy card for the procurement of firewood will be able to collect them, in cash, at post offices.

The government approved, on Thursday, the ordinance for completing art. XLVIII of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 115/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures in the field of public spending, for fiscal consolidation, combating fiscal evasion, for the modification and completion of some normative acts, as well as for the extension of some deadlines, as well as for the establishment some measures in the field of European funds management.

Through this normative act, the cards issued for the beneficiaries of the measure implemented by GEO 63/2022 – Support Program for Romania – will be able to be used for the application of the support measure by providing basic food and hot meals, the beneficiaries being the same. The sums required for issuing and distributing cards to new beneficiaries can be found in the approved state budget.

Money on energy cards can be collected from post offices

“Another provision of this ordinance concerns the beneficiaries of heating support. Those who have not fully used the amounts on the valid energy card for the purchase of firewood will be able to collect them, in cash, until March 31, 2024, at post offices, within the validity period of the issued cards, for the supporting document(s) issued/issued until March 15, 2024”, it is stated at the end of the communiqué.

