Unstoppable! Tiburones puts a foot and a half in the final after beating Bravos in extra innings

#Unstoppable #Tiburones #puts #foot #final #beating #Bravos #extra #innings

The Tiburones de La Guaira team continues unstoppable in this stage of the “all against all” and achieved their ninth victory in 10 games, after beating the Braves de Margarita 8-5 in extra innings.

In the first instance it was a pitching duel between Félix Doubront and Luis Martínez, However, the right-hander faltered in the fifth and the islanders went up 0-3 in the bottom half.

The dominance of the former big league Doubront was maintained until the eighth chapter, but he received the first line and left a runner on base with one retired, passing the responsibility to the bullpen.

However, the relay could not contain the salty offensive and they received four more runs, therefore, the match was partially placed 5-3 in favor of the coastal team.. When everything seemed to be a triumph for La Guaira, an error by Alcides Escobar in the bottom of the ninth inning caused scores by Edgar Durán and José Martínez and in this way, they tied the score (5-5) also forcing the extra inning .

In the tenth episode, no franchise could step on the plate and At the top of the 11th inning, the “Caballo Loco”, Yasiel Puig, appeared with a huge two-run homer, followed by another from Anthony Jimenez that made it “back to back”.

While reliever Jesús Pirela completed the two relief episodes and achieved the ninth victory for Tiburones in the Round Robin, after 11 episodes of fierce fighting against the Margarita Braves, with a final score of 8-5.

With this victory, those led by Oswaldo Guillén were even closer to ensuring their place in the decisive stage motivated by their 9-1 record, for their part, the islanders remain in fourth place in the table with a balance of 3-6 , accumulating four defeats in a row.