Unsurprisingly, Stellar Blade won’t launch until next year

In September of this year, we received some new information from the original Project EVE introduced himself as Stellar Bladeon the move, but we last saw (at least in terms of trailers) the Korean action-adventure game Shift Up (and also its first console title) in the context of the 2022 State of Play, so it could be guessed that the previously promised 2023 release would no longer be there will be nothing. So, two days before the end of the year, it is perhaps not surprising that hack n’ slash has officially been pushed back to 2024, as it was revealed on the PlayStation website that the program will only run next year.

Since the game is almost at the very end of the entry listing the biggest (announced) titles of 2024, it is more than likely that we can only expect a debut in the second quarter at the earliest, which is not too surprising in light of the fact that – at least based on the images we have seen so far – an extremely ambitious we are facing a title. THE Stellar Blade during which we have to take on the fight against the aliens attacking the Earth by hiding in the skin of the heroine named Eve, while the survivors flee to a space colony – although the basic concept itself is not very original, the implementation is already very promising, especially in terms of the combat system and cinematic scenes. According to the description, the story itself will be presented in a mature way, aimed at adults, so let’s trust that the work will remain memorable not only because of the clashes.