Until now, he kept it a secret, but now Márk Lakatos has revealed how old he is

Péter Müller will go to a nursing home for a while – he decided to do so because of two heart attacks

He is now spending a few weeks "in Visegrád, in a cozy health facility", he writes, as he can. He has canceled all his programs, but he still has plans.









He is 87 years old To Péter Müller has a special relationship with death. He already died once in 1956, miraculously came back from the dead. Since then, he has not been afraid of it and this experience has become the basic experience of his entire career.

But now, after a heart attack, he says, “I have to stop, literally and figuratively.” He had a mild heart attack in Vienna and fell twice.

My legs hear the command from above to continue on the path you started, but they don’t obey. I fell twice and it was not a good experience. That’s why I canceled all my upcoming shows.

He feels that he has to think about what he can bear, so he decided to work in a home office “for the rest of his life” and, if appropriate, to express his thoughts from home, either online or via a TV crew. You have to take care of yourself, because he takes care of his wife, and while he has to regenerate, family members have to take care of his partner, but he doesn’t want to take any more risks.

Since his ’56 episode, he has had a special relationship with earthly life, he believes that his existence does not end here, and accordingly he speaks openly and cheerfully: “As vulnerable as I may seem right now, as a person who needs help, I have no plans to retire.”

