Untimely rains, power outages; Rice farmer in distress

#Untimely #rains #power #outages #Rice #farmer #distress

Adimali ∙ Due to untimely rains, Pulianmakal John’s paddy crop in Korangatti tribal sanctuary was destroyed. He and his family were cultivating paddy in about 5 acres of land. Harvesting started on the 8th of last month but could not be completed due to intermittent rains. Harvested sheaves cannot be threshed mechanically due to power outage. With this, there is a situation where the paddy is unable to dry and sprouts even though it has been threshed by human effort.

In addition to this, John said that the harvest of white rice which is ripe for harvesting was not done and the rice fell in the fallow field, causing the rice crop to plunge into a huge loss. John and his son John Byno, a PG graduate, and their family members, overcame the disability due to the accident with courage and started rice farming.

The weather cheated the family, who had high expectations after a good harvest. Korangatti Adivasi Sanketam is the most paddy-cultivated area in Adimali Panchayat. Agriculture has declined due to various reasons. Now only John’s family is farming rice here.