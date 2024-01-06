Unusual: a septuagenarian knocks down two police officers and is arrested during a chase

A septuagenarian was arrested on Friday in Menen after a chase, the West Flanders prosecutor’s office said. Two days earlier, he had already been involved in a first chase but managed to escape. The driver hit two police officers and faces charges of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, “the suspect was noticed by a patrol aboard a suspect vehicle. He fled at very high speed and a chase began,” said the prosecution. “Agents had installed a roadblock in Ypres, a device which the motorist had managed to force to reach the French border.”

Two days later, the septuagenarian fled in the other direction, after knocking down a French police officer. “A new chase began, this time with French agents. The man was arrested in Menin but, during the operation, he knocked down a Belgian police officer again.”

