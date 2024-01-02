Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States

#Unusual #tournament #Messi #play #United #States

01/01/2024 0:30am. Updated on 01/01/2024 0:43am.

Lionel Messi’s 2024 will be frenetic, between the Argentine National Team and Inter Miami. With the Albiceleste, he will face neither more nor less than the Copa América and the Qualifiers, with the latent possibility of the Paris Olympic Games. And, in the United States, he will have several challenges with Las Garzas. Nevertheless, The MLS determined that its teams do not participate in a particular competition. Because? How affects?

MLS teams will not play the US Open Cup

Major League Soccer announced that its teams will not participate in the 2024 edition of the US Open Cup, the oldest soccer tournament in the United States. The decision was made by the Council of Owners of the MLS franchises, and it was determined that the league will be represented in the competition by affiliates that compete in the 2nd level league known as MLS NEXT Pro.

The main objective of this measure is ease the schedule of MLS teams, which has been affected by the incorporation of another competition. The Leagues Cupa competition that pits teams from the MLS and Liga MX against each other, has added more games to the calendarand the withdrawal of MLS teams from the US Open Cup seeks to better manage the load of matches.

The US Open Cup, played since 1914, is a direct elimination tournament equivalent to the Argentine Cup, the Copa del Rey in Spain or the FA Cup in England. Since 1996, MLS teams participated in the tournament and their supremacy was evident: Of the 26 editions, 26 were won by teams from the First Division from United States.

The MLSdespite his decision not to participate in 2024, left open the possibility of returning in the future, highlighting his continued commitment to US Soccer to evolve and elevate the competition for years to come. It is worth mentioning that in the last edition of the US Open Cup, Messi’s Inter Miami reached the final, but was defeated by Houston Dynamo (2-1), with Leo absent due to injury.

Messi had to watch the US Open Cup final from the outside. (AFP)

The 7 competitions that Messi could face

With the Argentine National Team

United States Copa America 2024

Paris 2024 Olympic Games (not confirmed)

With Inter Miami

Major League Soccer

Leagues Cup

Concacaf Champions League

Interamerican Cup

Intercontinental Cup (from winning the Concachampions)

For the first time in his career, Leo will defend the Copa América title. (EFE)