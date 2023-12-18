Unusual weather conditions scared: it was allowed not to go to schools and work

#Unusual #weather #conditions #scared #allowed #schools #work

A panda grabs bamboo branches at the snow-covered Beijing Zoo in the Chinese capital. It seems that the panda is not sad because of the coming cold and heavy snow. He continues to play with more than just bamboo branches.

Asiatic black bears also happily welcome Beijing in winter. True, the greedy brown bear thinks – whether to be sad or happy. And the tiger, while walking in the snow, hardly enjoys it at all and is probably waiting for more warmth.

It is precisely the heat that is lacking in Beijing and the entire North China region. The thermometer reads about five degrees below zero during the day, drops to ten at night, and soon it will get even colder.

Allowed to stay at home

Not only that, but the snow doesn’t stop falling from the sky. As a result, cars are stuck on the roads. This is unusual weather for the Chinese in mid-December.

Beijingers threw snowballs at each other. It seems that the coming cold and snow brought joy to the local residents. You will not be happy when the Beijing authorities announced the temporary suspension of classes in schools, trains are not running, and companies are encouraged to allow employees to work remotely.

Cold weather with heavy snow from China will not leave yet. In the coming days, the temperature is predicted to be almost 20 degrees below zero.

