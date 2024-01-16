ÚOHS annulled the decision of the transport company on the selection of a supplier for the 2nd stage of metro D

#ÚOHS #annulled #decision #transport #company #selection #supplier #2nd #stage #metro

The Seznam Zprávy server drew attention to the decision, ČTK confirmed its release by the office’s spokesperson Martin Švanda. He subsequently reported on it in a press release.

“The office annulled the decision on the selection of the supplier and all subsequent actions of the Transport Enterprise hl. City of Prague in the procurement procedure for the operational section of the ID metro in Prague – section (Olbrachtova) – Nové Dvory – construction part,” said the spokesperson.

The reason for the decision was that, according to the office, the documentation of the winning association lacked documents proving the experience of some members of the professional staff, for which points were awarded to the applicants during the evaluation.

ÚOHS prohibited Prague from concluding a contract for the construction of metro D

The proposal to cancel the selection of the supplier was submitted to the ÚOHS by PVM Metro DII JV, which includes several companies, including Porr, Eurovia and Průmstav.

The Antimonopoly Office is currently conducting another administrative proceeding, namely a proposal against the exclusion of PVM Metro DII JV from the procurement procedure.

In both administrative proceedings, the ÚOHS issued a preliminary measure, which prohibits the Prague transport company from entering into a contract with the supplier until a final decision is made.

Last September, a group of companies led by Subterra from the Metrostav group won the thirty-billion dollar contract.

Before that, the transport company rejected a two billion cheaper offer, which was submitted by the consortium around the companies Porr and Vinci. According to the transport company, it did not meet the conditions of the tender.

Construction of the new Prague metro line began in 2022, the kilometer-long section between the Pankrác and Olbrachtova stations is under construction. The section from Olbrachtova to Nové Dvory, which is covered by the aforementioned tender, is to be connected.

The section from Nové Dvory to Depo Písnice will be the last to be built. The original assumption of completion was 2029, but it is likely to be postponed due to disputes.

On metro D, workers broke through the last meters of the tunnel between the first two stations