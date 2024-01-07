«Up to 120 installments, it will be structural». Irpef down for average incomes

#installments #structural #Irpef #average #incomes

Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo, the tax reform is proceeding at an accelerated pace. Six decrees have already been approved and this month the first benefits of the Irpef cut will also be seen. Giorgia Meloni said that the Tax Office will be the priority this year. At what stage is the reform and what will be the next steps?

«President Meloni did very well to focus on the importance of tax reform. It is a topic that represents a priority for the government, because it is a fundamental part of the program with which we presented ourselves to Italians. Now, after the six legislative decrees definitively approved and already entered into force, we aim to also bring home those concerning the biennial preventive agreement and the regulation of remote gaming. And we don’t stop here: we will also present the decrees on sanctions and collection, two other topics on which regulatory intervention is urgently needed.”

Let’s start with collection. Sensitive issue for citizens. After the various suspensions due to the pandemic, the tax bills are now returning to taxpayers’ boxes. What will change with the reform?

«We want to rethink the collection mechanism as a whole, making it simpler, more accessible and helping honest taxpayers who have financial difficulties».

How much is the total amount of taxes not collected by the tax authorities?

«There are 1,185 billion in uncollected taxes in the tax warehouses. It is an abnormal figure, which we must try to dispose of.”

How will you ensure that such a mountain never forms again?

«I believe that we must intervene on the side of collaboration and simplification to avoid “such a mountain” from accumulating. This means starting from an idea of ​​taxation that intervenes ex ante rather than ex post. And we are doing this, developing measures such as collaborative compliance, which is one of the six measures already in force, but also the biennial preventive agreement, which is currently being examined by Parliament, waiting to be definitively approved. , within this month, by the Council of Ministers”.

How will collection acts change?

«One of the central points is the discharge or the return to the taxing body, after 5 years, of the uncollectible tax bills by the Revenue Collection Agency. At that point, the tax authority will be able to evaluate whether to undertake new checks and postpone the request for credit recovery to the Agency, integrating further information useful for repaying the debt. In this way, collection will be able to focus more on those credits that are due. Not only that: there will also be an increasingly frequent use of the digital tools we have available, because the tax system we want must make the most of existing technology, without ever becoming invasive.”

Will the payment in installments be made structural?

«As already mentioned, in a logic of fiduciary relationship between financial administration and taxpayer, it is certainly a positive thing to simplify and make the installment plan up to 120 installments structural. Here too, however, we must take various factors into account. The intention is to accommodate the taxpayer, when we actually find ourselves faced with subjects who cannot pay. The IRS must have a human face, but obviously also be inflexible with those who are cunning, without making any concessions. We cannot allow there to be individuals who “finance” themselves with taxes.”

The other decree will be the one on sanctions. You have always reiterated that in Italy the sanctions are too high. How will they change and how will their deterrence be guaranteed?

«The current sanctioning system is disproportionate. And not only Maurizio Leo says this, but also the Constitutional Court has made findings in this sense. Regarding VAT there are penalties ranging from 120 to 240%. It is necessary to reach a maximum of 60%, as in the European average. On the other hand, tighten the additional sanctions for those who have actually engaged in fraudulent behavior towards the State”.

For some time we have also been working on single texts on a subject, taxation, which has a very high degree of complexity. What stage is this work at?

«We aim to put the consolidated texts up for consultation as early as the first months of 2024. Legal certainty, the objective of the tax delegation, cannot fail to pass through the consolidated texts, to bring us, also from this point of view, in line with the other EU countries ».

Look, a much debated topic concerns the reform of the Irpef. It is financed for one year only. However, a “tax cut” fund was created, fueled by the abolition of the ACE for companies and by the implementing decrees, from the Global minimum tax to the composition with creditors. How many resources will this fund be able to count on?

«Since I have held this position of enormous responsibility I have given myself a rule: not to play with numbers and not to create unfounded expectations. I believe it is a sign of seriousness and respect towards Italians. We certainly expect an increase in tax revenue, taking into account that the estimates for our economy are growth, higher than the European average. Furthermore, from the collaborative fulfillment and the biennial preventive agreement, we expect to obtain revenue to further lighten the tax burden”.

The next step in the Irpef reform, he announced, will concern the middle class. That is, those who earn from 50 thousand euros and above. Which rate do you intend to act on, 35% or 43%?

«We will see it based on the resources available. However, I am convinced, and I repeat, that we cannot think of taxing those with 50 thousand euros of gross income with a rate which, including regional and municipal surcharges, in some cases even reaches 50%”.

The resources for the reform should also come from a review of fiscal expenditure. In the measure, the exemption of 260 euros was introduced for deductions on incomes exceeding 50 thousand euros. Will this be the path in the future too?

«The path we have identified is that of equity and social justice. In this context, superfluous tax expenses or those that do not interest the generality of taxpayers will have to be reviewed. We don’t want to leave anyone behind, so those who have a really high income, and we’re not talking about those who earn 50 thousand euros, must contribute to public spending based on their ability to pay. Just as our Constitution prescribes.”

