Up to 4 teams stop offers for Pedri due to his constant injuries

#teams #stop #offers #Pedri #due #constant #injuries

Pedri González has been injured again, and will be out for approximately a month. A new setback for Barça, which is going through a really complicated moment right now, and cannot afford any more surprises. But, unfortunately, it has been a long time since it stopped being news that the ‘8’ has physical problems. In fact, it has become the usual trend each season, and Xavi Hernández has directed more games without him than with the canary available.

And this has caused Joan Laporta to consider the arrival of another midfielder who can compete for the starting position with the Spanish international, who has not been at a good level when he has played, and names such as Claudio Echeverri, from CA, have been mentioned. River Plate, or Florian Wirtz, from Bayer Leverkusen. And there has even been talk of the possibility that the Camp Nou will decide to place the footballer born in 2002 on the transfer list.

Pedri González

They can still obtain an astronomical compensation for a star who is very recurrent with injuries, and who is increasingly beginning to remember Anssumane Fati. And in this sense, four teams had appeared willing to make an attempt for the former UD Las Palmas player, and to put more than 100 million euros on the table. For example, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Manchester City, who are looking for a successor for Kevin de Bruyne.

However, All of them have completely forgotten about Pedri, after the unfavorable reports they have received. And the medical history of the Barça player is, at the very least, worrying, since it is not common for someone so young to suffer so many injuries and so repeatedly. An added problem for Deco, who if he wants to get rid of the winner of the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy in 2021, he already knows that it will not be so easy.

Deco/ Photo: EFE

There are more and more groups that doubt González, seeing that their physical discomfort is not a random thing, but has already become a recurring and permanent thing.

Paris Saint-Germain does maintain interest in Pedri

Luckily for Barça and for Pedri, in case both parties choose to part ways next summer, There is an institution that does maintain a firm interest, such as Paris Saint-Germain.

Definitely, The fact that Luis Enrique is the coach has influenced Nasser Al-Kheaïfi to have him on the list of objectives.