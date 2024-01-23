#percent #faster

Samsung has launched the 990 Evo which must not be confused with the 990 Pro which we tested in the winter of 2022.

Not the fastest

The 990 Evo is marketed as an “everyday performance” upgrade and offers:

Supports PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces

Up to 43 percent faster compared to the 970 Evo Plus

Up to 70 percent more performance efficient compared to the 970 Evo Plus

Read speeds up to: 5000MB/s

Write speeds up to: 4200 MB/s

This is quite a bit less than the Pro edition which yielded around 7400 and 6800 MB/si in our test. It’s also just below what Sony recommends (5500 MB/s read speed) for maximum performance with Playstation 5 – however, it shouldn’t be a problem in most cases based on testing.

Surprising support, priced lower

Interestingly, there is support for “Microsoft Modern Standby,” which Samsung says provides “instant power-on functionality with uninterrupted Internet connectivity and seamless notification reception, even in low-power conditions.” Some of you may remember that in many cases this part in Windows doesn’t work properly because it’s up to the manufacturers to implement support, so kudos to Samsung for actually ensuring compatibility.

The 990 Evo starts at $125 for 1TB and $210 for 2TB. We do not yet have a Norwegian price and launch, but the 970 Evo Plus 1TB costs around NOK 1,000 and 2TB around NOK 2,500.