Up to 43 percent faster

#percent #faster

Samsung has launched the 990 Evo which must not be confused with the 990 Pro which we tested in the winter of 2022.

Not the fastest

The 990 Evo is marketed as an “everyday performance” upgrade and offers:

  • Supports PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces
  • Up to 43 percent faster compared to the 970 Evo Plus
  • Up to 70 percent more performance efficient compared to the 970 Evo Plus
  • Read speeds up to: 5000MB/s
  • Write speeds up to: 4200 MB/s

This is quite a bit less than the Pro edition which yielded around 7400 and 6800 MB/si in our test. It’s also just below what Sony recommends (5500 MB/s read speed) for maximum performance with Playstation 5 – however, it shouldn’t be a problem in most cases based on testing.

Surprising support, priced lower

Interestingly, there is support for “Microsoft Modern Standby,” which Samsung says provides “instant power-on functionality with uninterrupted Internet connectivity and seamless notification reception, even in low-power conditions.” Some of you may remember that in many cases this part in Windows doesn’t work properly because it’s up to the manufacturers to implement support, so kudos to Samsung for actually ensuring compatibility.

The 990 Evo starts at $125 for 1TB and $210 for 2TB. We do not yet have a Norwegian price and launch, but the 970 Evo Plus 1TB costs around NOK 1,000 and 2TB around NOK 2,500.

Also Read:  a young doctor on mission tells us

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli Soldiers Slaughtered, Russia Intervenes
Israeli Soldiers Slaughtered, Russia Intervenes
Posted on
Bankinter reduces one-year fixed rate on home loans to 2.5%
Bankinter reduces one-year fixed rate on home loans to 2.5%
Posted on
Mbappé is the protagonist in the fourth envelope of Prime Gaming
Mbappé is the protagonist in the fourth envelope of Prime Gaming
Posted on
Bank transactions made on Fridays and Saturdays will be reflected on the following day –
Bank transactions made on Fridays and Saturdays will be reflected on the following day –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News