up to six per week, they remain good for your health

#week #remain #good #health

THE ESSENTIAL

  • Eggs are foods with great nutritional value, particularly in proteins, vitamins, minerals, trace elements, etc.
  • It is possible to eat five to six eggs per week for healthy people.
  • On the other hand, for those with diabetes or uncontrolled hypercholesterolemia, it is better to limit yourself to three eggs maximum per week.

For 100 grams of hard-boiled egg, there are 13.5 grams of protein, according to the nutritional composition table of Ciqual foods, developed by the National Food Safety Agency (ANSES).

Eggs, rich in proteins and vitamins

It is therefore a food very rich in proteins, which are particularly essential, again according to ANSES, for the renewal of muscle tissues, skin, hair, nails, body hair, etc. Currently, the protein nutritional reference for healthy adults (RNP) is 0.83 g/kg/d.

But this is not the only contribution of eggs. These contain a lot of vitamins (B, C, D, E, K), which are involved in many biological functions, including vision, the muscular, nervous, immune systems and even blood clotting.

Other elements provided by eggs: minerals and trace elements. According to UFC-Que Choisir, “two eggs cover 20 to 30% of the daily needs for iron, iodine, selenium and phosphorus.”

Eggs also contain carotenoids, which are plant pigments responsible for the red, orange, yellow and green colors of fruits, vegetables, flowers and algae. These have antioxidant properties and, for certain carotenoids, they can also produce vitamin A which helps maintain vision and limit the risk of disease.

Finally, if the chickens are fed foods rich in omega 3, such as flax seeds, the eggs will also be rich! Omega 3 is a family of essential fatty acids necessary for the proper functioning of the human body.

Also Read:  Lessons from the COVID vaccine: 'Innovative medicine' must not be too far away any longer!

Five to six eggs per week for healthy people

What, for a long time, gave this food a bad press is the cholesterol it contains: 355 milligrams per 100 grams of hard-boiled egg. However, recent studies have put the reputation of eggs into perspective.

Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that eating up to 12 eggs per week for six months did not increase cardiovascular risk factors in people with pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

In addition, another study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that reasonable consumption of eggs (up to one per day) would reduce the risk of heart disease.

“We can eat five to six eggs per week without any problem,” explains Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache, nutritionist, at Ouest France, specifying that people with diabetes or suffering from uncontrolled hypercholesterolemia should, however, “not exceed two to three eggs per week.” week.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exclusive/Party vote won No. 5 and became famous overnight! The Secretary-General of “Little EU” has spoken out: Our policies are very careful | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Exclusive/Party vote won No. 5 and became famous overnight! The Secretary-General of “Little EU” has spoken out: Our policies are very careful | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Posted on
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Posted on
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News