UPDATE DNA caught several people who wanted to introduce more than 1200 packs of contraband cigarettes through the port of Constanța / The smugglers gave 125,000 euros to a customs officer who collaborates with DNA

#UPDATE #DNA #caught #people #wanted #introduce #packs #contraband #cigarettes #port #Constanța #smugglers #gave #euros #customs #officer #collaborates #DNA

Large-scale DNA action in Constanța Port, to destroy a smuggling network. According to G4Media information, several people were caught trying to introduce a container of cigarettes into the Port. In this approach, the people involved – two of them, Ionuț Apostol and Stelian Tocia – allegedly tried to bribe a customs officer with 125,000 euros, the customs officer being in fact an undercover DNA collaborator.

The inspectors discovered 217 packs of unstamped cigarettes, which represent a damage of more than 2 million euros.

Stelian Tocia, from Constanța, is no stranger to cigarette smuggling, such a case being filed in 2021. He was patron of the Morgana clubs in Bucharest and Constanța, together with Joshua Castellano, the patron of Bamboo. At the time, he filmed himself with a stack of 500 euro bills. “What should I do, my boys, with this money? Santa Claus is coming, we got pigs, we got them too! I don’t know, let’s get another pig, let’s get another crate of pigs, we’re also having a party, let’s be good. Come on, I’ll kiss you!”, said Tocia in a recording in which she waved dozens of 500 euro bills in front of the camera.

photo source: G4Media

UPDATE The official press release of the DNA

The prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and the detention for 24 hours, starting on December 30, 2023, of four defendants, three Romanian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen, who were charged with committing of smuggling, bribery and influence-peddling crimes, the latter committed in continuous form.

In the orders of the prosecutors, it is stated that, in the case, there are data and evidence that outline the following state of facts:

In the course of 2023, the four defendants would have offered, on several occasions, to persons with control duties in the Constanța Sud Agigea port, sums between 120,000 and 200,000 euros/container with cigarettes and 3-5 euros/kilogram of hookah tobacco, in order to “close your eyes” and allow the entry of the respective goods into the territory of Romania without having documents of their provenance. The said money was to be handed over to the officials shortly after the “cargo” container left the port premises.

In order to create an appearance of legality, in the transport documents, goods (lemonade) were mentioned which, in the past, were the subject of legal imports.

On December 30, 2023, after the “entry” into the country of a container containing 12,170,000 untaxed cigarettes, worth about 1,500,000 euros, the anti-corruption prosecutors proceeded to establish the flagrant crime, in the car occupied by two of the defendants found the amount of USD 110,000, representing a first installment of the amount that would have been originally promised (175,000 euros) to a port employee (witness in question).

The four defendants were informed of the procedural quality and the accusations, in accordance with the provisions of art. 309 Criminal Procedure Code.

On December 30, 2023, the four defendants will be presented to the magistrates of the Constanța Court, with a proposal for preventive arrest for 30 days.

In the case, the anti-corruption prosecutors benefited from the support of police officers from the Coast Guard, the Directorate of Special Operations and the support of the Constanța South Agigea Customs Office.

We make it clear that the initiation of the criminal action is a stage of the criminal process regulated by the Code of Criminal Procedure, with the aim of creating the procedural framework for the administration of evidence, an activity that cannot, under any circumstances, defeat the principle of the presumption of innocence.

We note that this communication was drawn up in accordance with art. 28 para. 4 of the Good Practice Guide regarding the relationship between the judicial system and the mass media, approved by the Plenary Decision of the Superior Council of Magistracy no. 197/2019.