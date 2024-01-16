UPDATE: DNA searches at the nursing home in Bacău. The investigation concerns a series of public procurements, the damage exceeding 1 million lei

#UPDATE #DNA #searches #nursing #home #Bacău #investigation #concerns #series #public #procurements #damage #exceeding #million #lei

Today, DNA prosecutors are conducting searches in six locations in Bacău, public institutions and the residences of some people, in a file that was opened in the context of the conclusion of public procurement contracts, DNA announces. The facts would have taken place in the period 2022-2023.

According to some sources, the searches are taking place today at the nursing home of the Bacău City Hall. Last year, Ziarul de Bacău published a series of investigations regarding several dubious public procurements carried out by the institution. Details HERE, HERE and HERE.

“Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate – Bacău Territorial Service are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding the commission of crimes similar to those of corruption, committed in the period 2022-2023, by civil servants from some public institutions on the the municipality of Bacău, in the context of the conclusion of public procurement contracts”, the DNA press release states.

According to some sources, the investigation would target several civil servants, and the purchases of goods were for nursing homes and schools, with damages calculated by prosecutors at over 1 million lei.

“In this case, the prosecutors benefit from the support of the General Anticorruption Directorate and the Bacău County Gendarmerie Inspectorate. Referring to the procedural documents carried out in this case, we specify that, when the circumstances allow, we will be able to provide additional details”, the DNA press release states.

UPDATE: Mayor Lucian Stanciu-Viziteu confirms that DNA also requested documents from Bacău City Hall, but states that the investigation does not concern his institution, and the City Hall has no involvement.