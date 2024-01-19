UPDATE One of our BIGGEST chains is in serious PROBLEMS! What will happen to 150 shops and 1500 people? We know more

#UPDATE #BIGGEST #chains #PROBLEMS #happen #shops #people

Illustration photo. Source: regiony.sk

SLOVAKIA – Okay is not OK anymore. One of the largest electronics chains in Slovakia and the Czech Republic is not doing well financially. Allegedly, therefore, he is heading towards the sale of the company.

Okay has been struggling for a long time and it should only be a matter of time before they are forced to sell. This was pointed out by the portal ževej.sk with reference to the Czech Hospodárske noviny. According to their information, they are looking for a new owner or co-owner. It is said that several suppliers are also on the lookout and they deliver goods to the seller only for cash.

What is behind the financial problems?

Closed stores during the pandemic as well as the influence of strong competition should have caused problems for the seller. Two sellers are starting to dominate the electronics market in the Czech Republic – Alza and the operator of Datart stores and e-shops Kasa.cz and Eta.cz. In 2021 and 2022, both the Czech and Slovak part of the company made a loss, the results for the previous year are not yet available.

A network with a 30-year history

The company OKAY was founded in 1994 and is one of the most important sellers of electricity and furniture. As it states on its website, it operates more than 140 brick-and-mortar stores in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as its own e-shop. More than 1,500 employees work for the company.