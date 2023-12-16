UPDATE – PHOTO! Strong explosion on Stadionului Street in Bacău

UPDATE – According to information from the scene, two people are injured in the explosion. It is about the owner of the apartment that exploded and a friend who was at his place at the time. Another person was taken by the Ambulance with a panic attack. 30 tenants were evicted

Initial news: A strong explosion took place, this morning, in an apartment on Stadionului street in Bacău municipality. The windows of several homes were broken due to the explosion.

Archive photo

The residents smelled gas and went to the neighbor where it came from, then reported the problem to 112. Witnesses say that the explosion happened within 40 minutes from the moment they smelled gas and called 112.

3 ASAS, 1 DESC, 1 APIC with 15 soldiers act at the scene of the event and the operative group of the inspectorate also moved. Delgaz Grid and the State Construction Inspectorate were notified.

