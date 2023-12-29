Update – Sony loses millions in royalties for Marvel games

The leaked documents from Insomniac Games have now also revealed what Sony has already had to pay to Marvel for the rights to Spider-Man. That’s a significant amount, because a whopping $214.9 million has been transferred to Marvel in royalties since Q3 2021. That’s for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Sony apparently did not meet the demands made by the hackers who broke into Insomniac Games. Since yesterday, an enormous mountain of information has been on the street, a total of no less than 1.67 TB of data. This shows that Sony has signed a long deal with Marvel regarding X-Men games.

Until 2023, Sony has the exclusive rights to make X-Men games. In addition, Marvel may not release or announce an X-Men game on console, PC or a streaming platform before then, and no X-Men character may be used as a competitive advantage. The latter means that, for example, Wolverine may not appear in a game exclusively on Xbox.

An exception is made for so-called ‘multi-family Marvel games’. The X-Men may therefore appear in other multiplatform titles that revolve around multiple Marvel heroes, such as an Avengers game. Marvel also continues to hold the rights to games made for children.

A hefty price tag

For the next twelve years, not only Wolverine will appear exclusively for the PlayStation consoles, but also other X-Men characters. There will probably be many more games made by PlayStation Studios that revolve around the group of superheroes.

In exchange for the exclusivity, Marvel only captures a large portion of the revenue. The commission varies per type of sale, but can be significant. On hardware bundles, such as a PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Wolverine, Marvel receives a 35 to 50 percent commission. For physical games and DLC 19 to 26 percent and digital games is the most advantageous for Sony. Marvel receives ‘only’ 9 to 18 percent commission for this.

This post was updated on December 28, 2023.

