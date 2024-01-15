update to Android 14 available

#update #Android

Good news for the owners of the Samsung Galaxy A14. The affordable smartphone is provided with the update to Android 14; an update that brings many new features, options and improvements.

Android 14 for Galaxy A14

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the next smartphone from Samsung to be updated with the update to Android 14. This is the latest update available. The update brings several new features and improvements. Including the new One UI 6 skin from Samsung. This brings several improvements to the interface, for example the Quick Panel with quick settings has been overhauled, as well as the personalization options for the lock screen.

The Android 14 update for the Galaxy A14 is combined with the December security update. This means the device is completely up to date again. The update is now offered. When you can download the update, you will receive a notification on your smartphone.

Check out our dedicated product page for more news, specifications and prices.

Prices from: 144.00 euros

