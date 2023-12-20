update with bug fixes for iPhone

#update #bug #fixes #iPhone

Apple has released another new update. iOS 17.2 was recently released, which included many new features such as the Journal app and creating spatial videos. But apparently there were still some bugs that Apple wanted to solve, because the iOS 17.2.1 update will soon be released. The version numbers already show that there are no new features, but only bug fixes. iOS 16.7.4 and iPadOS 16.7.4 have been released for older devices, which probably contain the same bug fixes.

The latest iOS update is currently being rolled out. It may therefore take a while before the update is visible to you. Usually Apple rolls out the updates from 7:00 PM Dutch time. There is no point in reporting in the comments that you have not yet seen the update. See also our article on iOS installation issues.

iOS 17.2.1 and iOS 16.74 were released

Some iPhone users have recently encountered some problems. It is not entirely clear at the time of publication whether these bugs have been resolved. There is nothing to see yet on the info page of iOS 17.2.1 (build number 21C66) and the release notes talk about important security fixes.

This update contains important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Information about the security aspects of Apple software updates can be found on this page:

Download iOS 17.2.1

To download iOS 17.2.1, do the following:

  • On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software update. Wait until the update appears on screen.
  • Tap up Download and install.
  • Wait until your device has restarted and the installation is complete.
    • Also Read:  Queen Camilla also gets behind the microphone: British monarch launches her own podcast | Royalty

    You can also perform the update via your computer. To do this, connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac with a cable and open the Finder (or iTunes in macOS Mojave or older). Windows users open iTunes. Click on your connected device and choose Look for update. The update will then be downloaded and installed on your device.

    Did you use a test version and no longer want to receive betas? Don’t forget to unsubscribe from the beta program if you no longer want to run beta.

    Why don’t I see the update (yet)?

    It may sometimes take a while before you see the update on your device. This has to do with the fact that Apple is rolling out these updates in phases. You can read about this in this article: This is why it takes longer for iOS updates to be installed automatically. If you still can’t update iOS after a while, read our article on iOS installation problems.

    Please note: keep responses on-topic, concrete and clear for others. Personal status updates on whether your download has started/successfully add nothing to the discussion. It may also take a little longer

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
    Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
    Posted on
    The challenge of hotel infrastructure
    The challenge of hotel infrastructure
    Posted on
    Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
    Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
    Posted on
    VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
    VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
    Posted on
    Tags
    akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News