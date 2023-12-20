update with bug fixes for iPhone

#update #bug #fixes #iPhone

Apple has released another new update. iOS 17.2 was recently released, which included many new features such as the Journal app and creating spatial videos. But apparently there were still some bugs that Apple wanted to solve, because the iOS 17.2.1 update will soon be released. The version numbers already show that there are no new features, but only bug fixes. iOS 16.7.4 and iPadOS 16.7.4 have been released for older devices, which probably contain the same bug fixes.

The latest iOS update is currently being rolled out. It may therefore take a while before the update is visible to you. Usually Apple rolls out the updates from 7:00 PM Dutch time. There is no point in reporting in the comments that you have not yet seen the update. See also our article on iOS installation issues.

iOS 17.2.1 and iOS 16.74 were released

Some iPhone users have recently encountered some problems. It is not entirely clear at the time of publication whether these bugs have been resolved. There is nothing to see yet on the info page of iOS 17.2.1 (build number 21C66) and the release notes talk about important security fixes.

This update contains important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Information about the security aspects of Apple software updates can be found on this page:

Download iOS 17.2.1

To download iOS 17.2.1, do the following:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software update. Wait until the update appears on screen.

Tap up Download and install.

Wait until your device has restarted and the installation is complete.

You can also perform the update via your computer. To do this, connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac with a cable and open the Finder (or iTunes in macOS Mojave or older). Windows users open iTunes. Click on your connected device and choose Look for update. The update will then be downloaded and installed on your device.

Did you use a test version and no longer want to receive betas? Don’t forget to unsubscribe from the beta program if you no longer want to run beta.

Why don’t I see the update (yet)?

It may sometimes take a while before you see the update on your device. This has to do with the fact that Apple is rolling out these updates in phases. You can read about this in this article: This is why it takes longer for iOS updates to be installed automatically. If you still can’t update iOS after a while, read our article on iOS installation problems.

Please note: keep responses on-topic, concrete and clear for others.