Update with many improvements, new game mode plus Born to Race DLC

(Motorsport-Total.com) – This week Milestone not only delivered the next premium game expansion for RIDE 5, but also a major update for the cross-platform motorcycle racing game. With the Born to Race DLC, which is included in the Seaon Pass and is sold individually for EUR 9.99, motorcycle fans receive five exciting motorcycles that have been specially designed for routes like Vallelunga.

Milestone starts 2024 with a major update for RIDE 5

The Italian race track is also part of the expansion and, in addition to the bikes already in your collection, can now also be used with the BMW M 1000 RR – Racing Modified (2023), Ducati 1299 Superleggera (2017), Honda CBR 600RR HRC (2021), Honda CBR 600RR HRC – Racing Modified (2021) and MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR – Racing Modified (2021).

The publication was preceded on Wednesday by the availability of the latest update for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which adds new features to the game. RIDE 5 now offers players, for the first time in the history of the franchise, an option to design their own races and championships with the (Online) Race Creator, share them online and download events created by other players.

First in the history of the franchise

The online functions of the Race Creator increase long-term motivation. A new tab showing the most downloaded events includes the ability to create and share custom logos for each competition, as well as setting up events with special suits, helmets and liveries created by the community with in-game editors . Furthermore, the information about the drivers, such as names and nationalities, can also be customized.

The Race Creator can now also be used online

In addition to the online functions of the Race Creator, the Riding School game mode is introduced with the patch. Here players can gradually prove themselves on all of the game’s tracks and learn what it takes to master certain sections of the tracks and ultimately take their driving skills to the next level.

In the Riding School, each route is divided into four sectors, for which specific times and corresponding medals (bronze, silver, gold) have to be achieved. After receiving at least a bronze medal in each sector, the final challenge is unlocked: a complete lap that you must complete in the allotted time.

In addition to the improvements presented, the developers have made further optimizations and other corrections.

RIDE 5 – Patch 24.01.2024 – PS5 (01.018.000), Xbox Series S/X (1.0.0.21), EPIC, STEAM:

-Released new game mode: Riding School

-Reworked Race Creator mode

-Added Race creator preset sharing

-New cutscenes: pitbox in pre race career events

-Time attack in Career now has unlimited laps

-Looping tab bar in Editor sticker selection pages

-Improved information on how to unlock Bike settings options

-Added more aggressive rider animation on start

-Improved first person cameras

-Anticheat steam and epic

-Minor fixes