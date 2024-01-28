Updated vaccine against covid-19 in private centers? This is what Pfizer, Health and pharmacies say

#Updated #vaccine #covid19 #private #centers #Pfizer #Health #pharmacies

Private pharmacies and medical centers are preparing to offer the Costa Rican population the updated vaccine against covid-19. This product has been used in the United States and Europe since last September and in some Latin American countries since the previous December and is based on a more current variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease.

In Costa Rica, it is still unknown what will happen in the public sector. The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE), the entity that makes decisions for the application in social security and gives indications at the national level, has not yet communicated whether these vaccines will be used in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) or in What population groups would be used.

However, the Ministry of Health stated that there is a possibility for Costa Ricans to purchase it through private medicine, soon.

The Nation consulted with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that produces the vaccine with which Costa Rica has previously had negotiations, with the Ministry of Health (the entity in charge of giving permits to private centers) and with different health centers and private pharmacy chains. .

The first step that must be taken so that interested distributors can purchase the vaccine is to have a health registration. The Ministry of Health confirmed that “the private sector can import vaccines and sell them privately, however, each pharmaceutical company must have the health registry so that the vaccines can be sold.”

Through its communication office, Pfizer assured that it delivered to the Ministry, as the governing body in health, all the necessary documentation for registration last December. Salud confirmed to La Nación, on January 22, that Pfizer did present everything necessary for said registration, and that it is being processed.

Once this management is completed, the different centers and private pharmacies that are interested could offer the product to the population. They did not indicate how long the review is expected to take.

These are what pharmacies respond

Although they still have to wait for the health registry to be available, several pharmacies and hospitals were consulted if there was initial interest in marketing these drugs.

Dokka Group (Fischel- La Bomba): From the retail level they confirm that there is interest in offering the most up-to-date vaccine against covid-19.

FarmaValue: They show interest in acquiring vaccines. “During the pandemic, the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines for the private sector was not approved, but now they are willing to get involved in this process,” the response quotes.

CIMA Hospital: They indicated that the acquisition of vaccines is carried out through authorized distributors in the country. Once the vaccines are available, they will acquire them, prioritizing the vaccination of their staff and then the population, depending on the quantity they receive.

Hospital Clínica Bíblica: They would evaluate the possibility of acquiring the vaccines once they are health registered.

Farmacias Sucre: Currently they do not consider the acquisition of vaccines feasible. They explained that the vaccine market is very closed and their short validity represents a significant challenge.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Health, which encompasses national private medicine, also showed interest.

“The actors in the sector would be willing and interested in carrying out the purchase, as long as there is interest on the part of the population in obtaining these vaccines. Furthermore, this process would be subject to the approval of the health authorities,” said Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.

None of these entities provided possible prices. In Mexico, a country where they are available in the private health market, a dose of this biological has an approximate price of 875 pesos (about $50, about ¢25,843).

Pfizer also said that the commitment is that the greatest number of people in the world, including Costa Ricans, have the possibility of accessing the vaccine. On previous occasions, the priority of this and other pharmaceutical laboratories was the public health systems, but they also offer for the private market.

This information comes at a time when the country faces an uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to complications of the disease. On January 26, the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health indicated that, in the third week of 2024, 14 Costa Ricans died with the virus.

This number represents an increase of almost four times the previous figures; In the first two weeks of the year there were three deaths each. The number of deaths linked to covid-19 amounts to 20 so far this year. The ages, sex or geographical area of ​​these people were not disclosed. Nor are their health conditions, risk factors, or vaccination schedule.

This third week of the year, 480 cases were recorded, an increase of 39.13% compared to the 345 patients the previous week. There was also a 20% increase in hospitalizations.

In these three weeks there were also four outbreaks, all in hospitals: three in San Juan de Dios and one in San Ramón.

How is the vaccine updated?

The updated vaccine against Covid-19 is based on the XBB1.5 variant of the virus. This is already being injected in Mexico, Peru, Panama and its entry into other Latin American countries is expected.

The most likely vaccine to be purchased will be Comirnaty, from Pfizer, as it is the one that has the greatest use in the population since the beginning of vaccination against covid-19 in Costa Rica.

This new version uses the same technology that was already used against this virus in the country: messenger RNA or mRNA. The technology remains, because this is just an update.

This technology consists of injecting the person with a portion of the spike protein (spike or S, in English) of the XBB1.5 subvariant of the SAR-CoV-2 virus. Although this is not the main variant in circulation at this time, it does offer protection against other circulating omicron subvariants, such as JN.1.

With this portion of protein, the immune system is instructed to produce the antibodies necessary to recognize the virus and confront it if it encounters it.

As was the case with previous versions of this drug, its purpose is not focused on preventing the disease, but rather its complications, hospitalizations and deaths.