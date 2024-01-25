Uproar in UK due to American proposal for a ‘pinch of salt’ with tea

#Uproar #due #American #proposal #pinch #salt #tea

Want to make waves in the UK? Then especially criticize the cultural heritage of the British. And the way in which tea should be drunk is particularly sensitive.

So sensitive that this comment could even endanger the relationship between the two G7 countries, writes The Guardian.

Pinch of salt

American chemistry professor Michelle Francl claimed to have found the recipe for a perfect cup of tea. The secret according to him? Add a pinch of salt and squeeze the tea bag vigorously.

The American embassy in London immediately realized that this proposal was not acceptable in Great Britain and responded to X to the professor’s statement, in an attempt to make it clear to the British people that they do not support this proposal.

For example, the embassy said it ‘cannot stand by in despair when such an outrageous proposal is made about the elixir of camaraderie’, with the latter referring to tea.

“We would like to reassure the good people of Great Britain that the unthinkable idea of ​​adding salt to Great Britain’s national drink is not an official policy of the United States. And that will never be the case,” the embassy responded in an attempt to reassure the British people.

Microwave tea

At the end, the embassy concludes by announcing that they will continue to make their tea the correct way, namely in the microwave.

This refers to the last time there was a commotion between the two countries, when an American woman claimed on TikTok that you could also make tea in the microwave. This also caused a major uproar on social media at the time.