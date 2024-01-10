Ups and downs: Bitcoin price hits 21-month high, but briefly

#Ups #downs #Bitcoin #price #hits #21month #high #briefly

The price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached $47,000 at the beginning of the week. This is happening for the first time since April 2022 and is further evidence of the ups and downs in the financial crypto world. Against this backdrop, investors are eyeing the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US this week, CNBC reports.

“Approval is inevitable. This is a big step not only for Bitcoin, but for finance in general” commented former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.

If the cryptocurrency is indeed approved for an exchange-traded fund, it would be a landmark decision for the crypto industry, demonstrating Bitcoin’s value to much of the institutional investment world. Fidelity, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton are among the companies vying to launch a bitcoin ETF alongside BlackRock.

Bitcoin price on big rise – highest in 2 years

Will it continue to rise in price?

Critics have argued that spot cryptocurrency ETFs would pose a risk to investors because digital assets are known for their volatility and attracting illegal activity.

Variable cost

Bitcoin is consolidating after briefly crossing $47,000 on optimism that the SEC will approve the first US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing directly in the world’s biggest digital asset. After the token rose in price by 6.5% on Monday and reached a 21-month high, today Tuesday at 10:00 Bulgarian time the cryptocurrency fell to nearly $46,836.

Bitcoin’s price is up 10% year-to-date, in stark contrast to the declines in stocks and gold over the same period.

The European country where every sixth citizen now owns Bitcoin

Prof. Alfred Taudes – founder and head of the Cryptoeconomics Institute at the Vienna University of Economics – WU spoke to Money.bg

We remind you that on December 11 last year, the price of cryptocurrency #1 collapsed in just a few minutes. BTC fell almost 10% from the $44,000 level in a matter of minutes. This sent shares of cryptocurrency-related companies plummeting after the rapid drop in price. Those of MicroStrategy, which holds nearly 175,000 BTC, were down 6%. CoinDesk’s market index fell 5%.

Despite the ups and downs, most predictions about the cryptocurrency are optimistic. Late last year, experts labeled Bitcoin’s price action as a new “bull run,” with many in the crypto industry predicting even bigger all-time highs in 2024. According to them, the price of the cryptocurrency could reach an impressive $100,000.

The price of the #1 cryptocurrency crashed in just a few minutes

According to experts, the price of Bitcoin can still fall a lot