Ups, downs and rumors heading towards Clausura 2024

He Closing 2024 is nearby and the stove football in the Liga MX is starting to move, so at RECORD we have all the updates so that you are informed about the 18 teams.

At the moment, there are rumors that involve Striped y Blue Crossalthough there are also beginning to be confirmed casualties such as Hiram Mier and coach Veljko Paunovic from Chivas.

One of the biggest bombshells for this winter is the arrival of Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández, from Pumas, to Cruz Azul. Machinein addition to apalabrar to the ‘Tour‘and make official the arrival of Gonzalo Piovi, talso received in Mexico City International Airport to Uruguayan defender Camilo Cándido.

Likewise, Pumas has already begun to move in this transfer market with two important movements. After the departure of Gabriel ‘Bull’ Fernandez to The Machine, Guillermo Martinez and Piero Quispe They are one signature away from reaching the team led by Gustavo Lema.

Below are the transfers, reinforcements, casualties and rumors by team:

AMERICA

Highs: Luis Fuentes (extended)

Low:

Exit Rumors: Richard Sánchez and ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez

Arrival rumors: Erick Aguirre, Omar Campos, Gerardo Arteaga and Ricardo Chavez

ATLAS

Highs: Beñat St. Joseph (DT), Raymundo Fulgencio

Low: Benjamin Mora (DT)

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors:

ATHLETIC SAN LUIS

Highs:

Low: Ángel Zaldívar, Juan Pablo Martínez, Fernando León

Exit Rumors: Ricardo Chavez

Arrival rumors:

CHIVAS

Highs: Fernando Gago (DT)

Low: Hiram Mier, Veljko Paunovic (DT)

Exit Rumors: Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Víctor Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Miguel Jiménez and Zahid Muñoz

Arrival rumors: Guillermo Martínez, José Castillo, Ángel Zaldívar (returns from loan) and Santiago Ormeño (returns from loan

BLUE CROSS

Highs: Martín Anselmi (DT), Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Candido, Gabriel FernandezLorenzo Faravelli

Low: Sebastián Jurado, Ramiro Carrera, Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño, Carlos Salcedo

Exit Rumors: Jesús Dueñas, Diber Cambindo

Arrival rumors: Tiago Volpi, Heriberto Jurado, Kevin Mier, Moisés Ramírez

FC JUÁREZ

Registration: Sebastián JuradoBenny Díaz, Carlos Salcedo

Low: Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez

Exit Rumors: Alfredo Talavera

Arrival rumors: Dieter Villalpando and Zahid Muñoz

LEÓN

Added: Jorge Bava (DT), Alan Medina

Low: Nicolás Larcamón (DT)

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors:

MAZATLAN

Added: Yostin Valadez

Low:

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors:

MONTERREY

Added: Omar Govea (bought)

Low:

Exit Rumors: Erick Aguirre, Esteban Andrada

Arrival rumors: Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez, ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez, Rodrigo Villagra

NECAXA

Highs:

Low: Daniel Mantilla

Exit Rumors: Heriberto Jurado

Arrival rumors: Diber Cambiando

PACHUCA

Additions: Andrés Micolta

Low: Marino Hinestroza

Exit Rumors: José Castillo, Tony Figueroa, Erick Sánchez

Arrival rumors: Victor Guzman

PUEBLA

Highs:

Low:

Exit Rumors: Guillermo Martinez

Arrival rumors:

PUMAS

Additions: Gustavo Lema (DT), Piero Quispe

Low: Antonio Mohamed (DT), Emanuel Montejano, Gabriel Fernández

Exit Rumors: Juan Dinneno

Arrival rumors: Guillermo Martinez

I WILL LOVE IT

Highs:

Low: Camilo Sanvezzo

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors:

SANTOS

Added: Franco Fagúndez

Low: Emerson Rodríguez, Santiago Ramírez, Juan Brunetta

Exit Rumors: Omar Campos, Harold Preciado

Arrival rumors:

TIGERS

Added: Juan Brunetta

Low: Raymond Fulgencio

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors: Denis Bouanga, Juan Sánchez Purata

Toluca

Highs: Renato Paiva (DT)

Low: Fernando Navarro

Exit Rumors: Pedro Raúl, Thiago Volpi, Marcel Ruiz,

Arrival rumors: Tony Figueroa

JUST

Highs:

Low:

Exit Rumors:

Arrival rumors: Raul Zuñiga

