Ups, downs and rumors heading towards Clausura 2024

He Closing 2024 is nearby and the stove football in the Liga MX is starting to move, so at RECORD we have all the updates so that you are informed about the 18 teams.
At the moment, there are rumors that involve Striped y Blue Crossalthough there are also beginning to be confirmed casualties such as Hiram Mier and coach Veljko Paunovic from Chivas.
One of the biggest bombshells for this winter is the arrival of Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández, from Pumas, to Cruz Azul. Machinein addition to apalabrar to the ‘Tour‘and make official the arrival of Gonzalo Piovi, talso received in Mexico City International Airport to Uruguayan defender Camilo Cándido.
Likewise, Pumas has already begun to move in this transfer market with two important movements. After the departure of Gabriel ‘Bull’ Fernandez to The Machine, Guillermo Martinez and Piero Quispe They are one signature away from reaching the team led by Gustavo Lema.
Below are the transfers, reinforcements, casualties and rumors by team:
AMERICA
Highs: Luis Fuentes (extended)
Low:
Exit Rumors: Richard Sánchez and ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez
Arrival rumors: Erick Aguirre, Omar Campos, Gerardo Arteaga and Ricardo Chavez
ATLAS
Highs: Beñat St. Joseph (DT), Raymundo Fulgencio
Low: Benjamin Mora (DT)
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors:
ATHLETIC SAN LUIS
Highs:
Low: Ángel Zaldívar, Juan Pablo Martínez, Fernando León
Exit Rumors: Ricardo Chavez
Arrival rumors:
CHIVAS
Highs: Fernando Gago (DT)
Low: Hiram Mier, Veljko Paunovic (DT)
Exit Rumors: Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Víctor Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Miguel Jiménez and Zahid Muñoz
Arrival rumors: Guillermo Martínez, José Castillo, Ángel Zaldívar (returns from loan) and Santiago Ormeño (returns from loan
BLUE CROSS
Highs: Martín Anselmi (DT), Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Candido, Gabriel FernandezLorenzo Faravelli
Low: Sebastián Jurado, Ramiro Carrera, Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño, Carlos Salcedo
Exit Rumors: Jesús Dueñas, Diber Cambindo
Arrival rumors: Tiago Volpi, Heriberto Jurado, Kevin Mier, Moisés Ramírez
FC JUÁREZ
Registration: Sebastián JuradoBenny Díaz, Carlos Salcedo
Low: Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez
Exit Rumors: Alfredo Talavera
Arrival rumors: Dieter Villalpando and Zahid Muñoz
LEÓN
Added: Jorge Bava (DT), Alan Medina
Low: Nicolás Larcamón (DT)
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors:
MAZATLAN
Added: Yostin Valadez
Low:
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors:
MONTERREY
Added: Omar Govea (bought)
Low:
Exit Rumors: Erick Aguirre, Esteban Andrada
Arrival rumors: Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez, ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez, Rodrigo Villagra
NECAXA
Highs:
Low: Daniel Mantilla
Exit Rumors: Heriberto Jurado
Arrival rumors: Diber Cambiando
PACHUCA
Additions: Andrés Micolta
Low: Marino Hinestroza
Exit Rumors: José Castillo, Tony Figueroa, Erick Sánchez
Arrival rumors: Victor Guzman
PUEBLA
Highs:
Low:
Exit Rumors: Guillermo Martinez
Arrival rumors:
PUMAS
Additions: Gustavo Lema (DT), Piero Quispe
Low: Antonio Mohamed (DT), Emanuel Montejano, Gabriel Fernández
Exit Rumors: Juan Dinneno
Arrival rumors: Guillermo Martinez
I WILL LOVE IT
Highs:
Low: Camilo Sanvezzo
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors:
SANTOS
Added: Franco Fagúndez
Low: Emerson Rodríguez, Santiago Ramírez, Juan Brunetta
Exit Rumors: Omar Campos, Harold Preciado
Arrival rumors:
TIGERS
Added: Juan Brunetta
Low: Raymond Fulgencio
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors: Denis Bouanga, Juan Sánchez Purata
Toluca
Highs: Renato Paiva (DT)
Low: Fernando Navarro
Exit Rumors: Pedro Raúl, Thiago Volpi, Marcel Ruiz,
Arrival rumors: Tony Figueroa
JUST
Highs:
Low:
Exit Rumors:
Arrival rumors: Raul Zuñiga
