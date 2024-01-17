Upset Passenger Bites Flight Attendant, ANA Plane Returns to Airport

#Upset #Passenger #Bites #Flight #Attendant #ANA #Plane #Returns #Airport

Tokyo –

A Japanese airline plane, ANA or All Nippon Airways, flying to the United States (US) was forced to return to Tokyo airport after one of the passengers bit the cabin crew in the middle of the flight. The passenger who was acting up was reportedly drunk.

As reported AFPWednesday (17/1/2024), an ANA airline spokesperson said that a passenger, reportedly a 55-year-old man and believed to be a US citizen, sunk his teeth into the arm of one of the female cabin crew members while “very drunk”.

As a result of the bite, the cabin crew suffered a minor injury to his arm.

The incident prompted the plane’s pilot to fly back across the Pacific to Haneda Airport in Tokyo, where the flight carrying 159 passengers took off.

After the plane landed safely, the unruly passenger, whose identity was not revealed to the public, was immediately detained and handed over to the local police.

Local television station report, TBS, quoting the statement of the passenger who acted up when questioned by police investigators. The passenger admitted he had “no memory whatsoever” of his behavior on the plane.

The incident prompted some social media users to compare it to a horror story and even likened it to “the beginning of zombie films”.

