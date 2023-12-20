Uranus just a smooth, boring, blue ball? These new, spectacular photos from Webb prove otherwise

#Uranus #smooth #boring #blue #ball #spectacular #photos #Webb #prove

The new photos show a dynamic world full of rings, moons, storms and other fascinating atmospheric features.

When the Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past Uranus in 1986, the planet at first glance appeared to be an almost smooth, solid blue ball. But this old perception of Uranus is completely refuted by new, impressive images from space telescope James Webb. Instead of a dull, smooth appearance, Uranus now reveals itself as an extraordinary ice giant with remarkable details. It proves that this distant planet is actually much more dynamic and intriguing than previously thought.

More about Uranus

Uranus, the seventh planet in our solar system, stands out as an extraordinary specimen. Unlike all the other planets in our solar system, Uranus spins almost perfectly on its side, similar to a pig spinning on a spit. This unique orientation leads to extreme seasons, with the planet’s poles bathed in constant sunlight for many years at a time, followed by an equal number of years of complete darkness. On Uranus the seasons are extremely slow, because it takes Uranus a whopping 84 years to complete one orbit around the sun. Due to the chemical composition of its interior, the planet is classified as an ice giant. It is believed that most of its mass is made up of ‘icy’ materials such as water, methane and ammonia, surrounding a small, rocky core.

Recently, NASA’s James Webb Telescope set its eyes on Uranus, an unusual and mysterious ice giant located in the outer reaches of our solar system. This telescope is very strong at detecting infrared light. And thanks to Webb’s unprecedented infrared resolution, we now get a stunningly clear image of this still mysterious planet.

Photo’s

The photos can be admired below. The images show off rings, moons, storms and other atmospheric features, including a seasonal polar ice cap.

This image of Uranus shows the seasonal northern polar cap and faint inner and outer rings. Also visible in this Webb image are 9 of the planet’s 27 moons (starting at 2 o’clock). Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

The ring

First of all, the fantastic rings of Uranus stand out. Thanks to Webb’s extraordinary sensitivity, we even managed to capture the faint inner and outer rings of Uranus in detail. The most interesting is undoubtedly the elusive Zeta ring – the extremely faint and blurry ring closest to the planet.

Re

In addition, Webb also captured many of the planet’s 27 known moons, even some small moons within the rings (click to enlarge).

An annotated wide-angle image of Uranus, showing some of its 27 moons and a few notable stars. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

The storm

Several bright storms are visible in the vicinity and below the southern border of Uranus’ polar cap. The frequency and location of these storms in Uranus’ atmosphere appear to be influenced by both seasonal and meteorological factors.

Half cap

Another notable feature is the planet’s seasonal northern polar cap. In the recent images of Uranus, certain details of the seasonal northern polar cap now appear more clearly compared to Webb’s previous images taken earlier this year. These include the bright, white inner cap and the dark band at the bottom of the polar cap, toward lower latitudes.

Because Uranus rotates on its side at an inclination of about 98 degrees, it experiences the most extreme seasons in our solar system. For nearly a quarter of each Uranian year, one pole receives constant sunlight, while the other half of the planet is plunged into a prolonged, 21-year dark winter.

Because Uranus turns on its side (see box), the polar cap appears to become more prominent as the pole points toward the Sun and receives more sunlight. This phase is known as the solstice. Uranus reaches its next solstice in 2028, and astronomers are eagerly awaiting possible changes in the structure of these features. Webb will therefore play an important role in unraveling the influences of seasonal and meteorological factors on Uranus’ storms. This is of great importance as it will help astronomers understand how exactly the planet’s complex atmosphere works.

All in all, the new images provide valuable new insights into the still enigmatic Uranus. These detailed observations, especially of the nearby Zeta ring, will be invaluable in preparing and planning future missions to Uranus. But not only that. Investigating this ice giant could also provide astronomers with insight into the formation of similar planets of similar size and their atmospheric phenomena in other solar systems. This knowledge can in turn deepen our understanding of our own solar system as a whole by placing it in a broader cosmic perspective.