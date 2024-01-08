Urgent: Cut off electricity in 3 governorates at this time to perform the necessary maintenance. Look at which governorate you are in or not

#Urgent #Cut #electricity #governorates #time #perform #maintenance #governorate

The Electricity Company announced in its own statement that it was cutting off electricity in 3 governorates, in order to carry out some maintenance work in these governorates. The company clarified the places affected by this outage, as well as the date of the outage in each region, and we will show you the details in the following lines.

Electricity cut in 3 governorates

Electricity cut in 3 governorates

The Electricity Holding Company announced a plan to cut off power supply in several areas located within the scope of work of the two electricity distribution companies in North Delta and North Cairo, in order to carry out the necessary routine maintenance work.

The holding company called on citizens, especially the owners of bakeries, hospitals, post offices, and all institutions affected by the outages, to manage their electricity needs during the maintenance period, and stressed the need to prepare and prepare for the return of power after the completion of maintenance work, with the aim of avoiding any disruption to citizens’ daily activities.

Electricity cut in 3 governorates

Power outage in transit

In the context of informing Obour residents about the power outage in their area, the North Cairo Electricity Distribution Company announced that it will cut off the power supply in Obour City tomorrow, for the purposes of maintaining the electricity kiosks. The outage will include the 7th District in booths No. “1-2-3-4-5/.” 3B” and some other blocks in “15019 – 15020 – 15021 – 15022 – 15023”. The cutting process will begin at 10 am and continue until the end of maintenance work.

Electricity cut in 3 governorates

Power outage in Bella

In the same context, Bella Electrical Engineering in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, affiliated with the North Delta Electricity Distribution Company, announced that it will cut off the power tomorrow to perform periodic maintenance work on the automatic slaughterhouse feeder, “New Bella Distribution Exit.” The outage will include four areas in the city of Bella, “Al-Salam” – Mustafa Shaisha – Al-Sayyad – Umm Issa” from 9 am to 1 pm.

Power outage in Ras El Bar

In the same context, the electricity sector in Damietta announced a power outage in various areas in the city of Ras El-Bar, starting from nine in the morning until twelve in the afternoon, during Tuesday and Wednesday. This outage comes to carry out periodic maintenance of the power stations that supply the city of Ras El-Bar.

Electricity cut in 3 governorates

Affected areas in Ras El Bar

The affected areas on Tuesday include “Exchange Station 101, Port Authority Club area, Ain Shams Resort, Street 89, Villas, Military Production District, Street 85, and Street 87 to the sea.” As for Wednesday the day after tomorrow, the outage will include “Page 33 to… 77th Street and its surrounding areas, up to the bakeries area and the beaches area.”