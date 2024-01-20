Urgent: Cutting off water for 6 hours in some areas to install a device to measure water losses. Get some storage quickly

#Urgent #Cutting #water #hours #areas #install #device #measure #water #losses #storage #quickly

The water company announced that it would cut off water for a period of 6 hours in some of its areas, as the company during the last period has been carrying out a lot of maintenance work on the lines, tanks and stations. It is also carrying out replacement and renewal work in some areas, and is also carrying out disinfection, maintenance and washing. In this context, we will show you the date of cutting off the water tomorrow and the areas affected by this, and here are the details.

The Damietta Drinking Water and Sanitation Company announced a complete cut off of water service in specific areas, for necessary maintenance work that includes installing devices to measure losses. The company warns citizens to take care of their needs until this work is completed, and the water will return safely after completion, and here you are in the following lines. Affected areas and cutting date.

Areas affected by the outage

The Damietta Drinking Water and Sanitation Company has identified the areas that will witness a temporary interruption in water service for a period of 6 continuous hours to install loss measuring devices. These areas are as follows: “Al-Saru City, Ezbet Al-Nashogati, Ezbet Bakri, Ezbet El-Baz, and Al-Salam.”

Water outage date in Damietta

The Damietta Water and Sanitation Company also mentioned the date of cutting off service, saying that the water will be cut off from 9 am on Sunday, January 21, 2024, until 3 pm on the same day, for a period of 6 hours.

The reason for the water outage in Damietta