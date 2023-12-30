urgent! Doctors found “Zika virus fever” already spreading heavily in Bangkok | TOJO NEWS

#urgent #Doctors #Zika #virus #fever #spreading #heavily #Bangkok #TOJO #NEWS

Doctor Yong reveals! “Zika virus fever” is spreading heavily in Bangkok. Initial symptoms are similar to dengue fever. Some people have severe side effects to the point of stopping breathing.

Tojo News reporter reported that Prof. Dr. Yong Phuworawan, head of the center specialized in clinical virology. Department of Pediatrics Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Posting a message via Facebook, Yong Poovorawan stated:

Zika is now very common, especially in Bangkok.

Shika virus disease is carried by mosquitoes and is similar to dengue fever. less violent But in some cases, it may cause nerve inflammation. And there are serious side effects that can stop breathing. And it is especially dangerous in pregnant women. The unborn child will be mentally handicapped and have a small head.

There is currently an outbreak of this disease. Quite a lot in Bangkok. Even in the temple is not spared. and thought it was measles Actually, if you have measles you must have respiratory symptoms such as sore throat and cough. But the Shika virus There will be no such symptoms.

Shika virus fever syndrome that must be separated from the disease, dengue fever, joint pain fever, Aedes mosquitoes Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenic syndrome

Severe Shika virus fever has symptoms called Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is a symptom of nerve inflammation, weakness, and severe symptoms that can lead to death.

This disease is carried by Aedes mosquitoes. The same is true for dengue fever. Fever, joint pain, mosquito bites

Prevention is not to let mosquitoes bite. Wear a light-colored shirt to cover completely. Use mosquito repellent Including destroying mosquito breeding grounds.

