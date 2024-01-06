Urgent: Power cut for 6 hours in some areas to carry out some maintenance work.. Details

#Urgent #Power #cut #hours #areas #carry #maintenance #work. #Details

In this article, we show you when the electricity will be cut off for a period of 6 hours in some areas, so that citizens are aware of the date of the outage and prepare their precautions, as with the spread of technology in recent years, many people have relied on working remotely as well as studying, and it is known that these devices It depends on electricity to operate, so citizens must be alerted about the date of the outage so that they can manage their situation.

Power cut for 6 hours

In the context of informing citizens about the date of the power outage, the Crisis and Disaster Management Center in Assiut Governorate announced a 6-hour power cut to the village of Bani Shuqair and its outskirts, affiliated with the Manfalut Center in the governorate, today, Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The date of the power outage in Manfalut

The center stated on its official Facebook page that, in coordination with Manfalut Electrical Engineering, the electricity supply to the village and its outskirts will be cut off today, Saturday, for 6 consecutive hours, starting from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., in order to carry out necessary maintenance work.

Power cut for two hours

In the same context, the Presidency of the Center and City of Nabarouh in Dakahlia Governorate announced that electricity service in Nabarouh would be interrupted for two continuous hours today, Saturday, January 6, 2024, and the interruption will begin from three o’clock in the evening until five o’clock on the same day.

Power cut for 4 hours

The local unit of the center and city of Tama in Sohag Governorate announced that the power would be cut off in several areas today, Saturday, for a period of up to 4 hours, in accordance with the directives of the Tama Electrical Engineering, starting from ten in the morning until two in the afternoon.

Affected areas in Sohag

Tama Electrical Engineering reported that the locations of the electricity cuts were “Al-Waqaq and the new and destroyed villages,” as the destroyed feeder and the aforementioned villages would be affected by the disconnection of electricity during that period in order to carry out the necessary maintenance.

Directions of the competent authorities

The competent authorities reported that once maintenance work is completed, electricity will be restored to all affected villages.