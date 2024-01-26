Urgent: Power will be cut off in 25 areas tomorrow due to maintenance work. Prepare the flashlights for the long cut

#Urgent #Power #cut #areas #tomorrow #due #maintenance #work #Prepare #flashlights #long #cut

The electricity company announced in a statement of its own that electricity will be cut off in 25 areas tomorrow. This interruption in service comes within the framework of carrying out some maintenance work on the infrastructure, so that the service is not interrupted suddenly. Here are the affected areas and the date of the interruption between the following lines.

Cutting off electricity in 25 areas tomorrow

The Electricity Company announced in a sincere statement that it will interrupt the electricity service for two hours tomorrow, as the company said in its statement that the city of Kafr El-Zayat and several of its villages in Gharbia Governorate will witness, next Saturday, a power outage for two hours, as a result of maintenance work. The patrol carried out by the Western Electricity Company on the power lines.

Power outage date

The company announced that the power will be cut off next Saturday from seven in the morning until nine in the morning, in the city of Kafr El-Zayat and neighboring villages, in order to carry out routine maintenance work on the power lines, with the aim of preserving the quality of electrical energy reaching citizens, in order to ensure public awareness. Citizens are aware of the outage date so they can take precautions.

Places affected by the outage

The company revealed the places that will be affected by the power cut on that day, which are:

The entire city of Kafr El-Zayat.

Al-Daljamoun village.

Kafr Yaqoub village.

Kafr El Beja village.

Christian village.

Kafr Hashad village.

Kafr Shamakh village.

Kafr Al-Hawashim village.

Mansouriya Al-Farastaq village.

Mashala village.

Aku Al-Hassa village.

Manshiet Suleiman village.

Qasr Nasr al-Din village.

Abu Al-Ghar village.

Shubraris village.

Mansha’at Al-Kurdi village.

Adshay village.

Talbieh village.

Kafr Akhsha village.

Kafr Al-Ashqar village.

Kafr Dima village.

Balshay village.

Qusta village.