Urine test can relieve bladder cancer patients from annoying examinations

Eight hundred times a year, urologist Toine van der Heijden from Radboud university medical center fishes out a flexible tube with a light and a mini camera at the end. The tube must enter the patient’s penis to reach the bladder via the urethra. This way he can investigate whether there is bladder cancer.

Such a cystoscopy is an unpleasant examination for the patient, says Van der Heijden. ‘Especially the part where I have to get past the prostate. This can cause an urge to urinate. Once I get past that, the worst is over.’

The urologist mainly performs cystoscopy on patients who have had bladder cancer. This form of cancer, which affects approximately seven thousand new patients in the Netherlands every year, is notorious for the high number of patients whose cancer returns. Depending on how the cancer manifests itself, this can rise to 80 percent.

Therefore, patients must return for a cystoscopy up to fourteen times in the five years after a tumor has been removed from the bladder. If the cancer has returned, the whole cycle starts all over again. All this aftercare – sometimes lifelong – makes bladder cancer one of the most expensive types of cancer there is.

No wonder doctors and researchers looked for ways to improve patient life, reduce physician workload and lower healthcare costs. The good news: such a method has now been found in the form of a urine marker test.

Algorithm



One of those tests is called Bladder Epicheck. Instead of a cystoscopy, the patient urinates in a jar at home and sends it to a laboratory in Amsterdam. There, researchers subject the sample to a PCR test (hello corona test!) and run the results through an algorithm that has only two answers: 1) Don’t worry. 2) Just go to the hospital for an extra check.

Epicheck was developed by the Israeli company Nucleix. As a start-up, it had big plans in forensic detection, but after a few years the founders decided: we are so good at recognizing cell abnormalities, maybe we should try it in cancer diagnostics.

“What makes us special,” says Aharona Shuali, the company’s vice president of medical affairs, “is that we do not try to recognize cancer based on DNA mutations (an incorrect order of the base pairs, ed.), but on methylation (strongly simplified: whether certain genes are turned off or on).’ The company has found fifteen biomarkers, DNA methylations, which have been shown to be linked to bladder cancer. The outcome of the algorithm is a weighting of those fifteen biomarkers; one is more important than the other.

“This is not the first biomarker test in the bladder cancer world,” says Van der Heijden. ‘The bladder has the advantage of being a hollow organ. Cancer cells sometimes detach from the bladder tumor and are excreted. The cancer is therefore relatively easy to detect in urine. But what this test has ahead of previous versions is that it is intended to rule out cancer, not to detect it.’

If the algorithm arrives at a value below 60, a negative result follows. In 99 percent of those cases, it is indeed the case that no (high-grade) cancer is present. But a score of 60 or higher (and therefore a positive result) does not immediately mean that the tumor has returned: those patients will still receive a cystoscopy. Van der Heijden finds another tumor in the bladder in half of them.

From January 1, urine marker tests including Epicheck will be reimbursed. For the time being, Van der Heijden will save 40 percent of cystoscopy costs. Physician guidelines are conservative; For the time being, a urine test can replace a maximum of half of the tube-in-urethral examinations. “I hope that we will achieve a much larger reduction within five years,” says Van der Heijden.

Lung cancer



Nucleix will launch a new test next year: a blood test intended for people who have smoked heavily for years and are therefore at a high risk of lung cancer. The blood test must detect lung cancer at the earliest possible stage, so that treatment is still possible. The company claims, based on research among 812 patients (thousands of others are still being investigated), that the test correctly shows in 90 percent of the cases that the patient is suffering from a form of cancer. Such a claim has been made before by other companies, but the results – at least so far – have been very disappointing.

“We will see more biomarkter tests in the coming years,” thinks Manon van England, professor of cancer pathobiology at Maastricht UMC+. Scientists have identified hundreds of other biomarkers. The problem is that less than 1 percent of them find their way into clinical practice.

Van England and her team discovered a biomarker that is now used in a test for colon cancer in the US. ‘The success of these types of tests depends greatly on the degree of cooperation between scientists and companies.’

The dreamed solution – that you can detect all forms of cancer in a drop of blood – is still a long way off, Van England thinks. But of the hundreds of biomarkers discovered, some of them actually have a practical application, Van England thinks. ‘We are undoubtedly missing out on opportunities.’

