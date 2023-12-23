#Ursid #Meteor #Shower #peak #watch

JAKARTA – Ursid Meteor Shower 2023, when will it peak and how to watch it?

What is Dasher? Is that Prancer? No, it’s the Ursids!

Don’t mistake Santa’s reindeer for shooting stars in the December night sky, as the Ursid meteor shower will be active around Christmas time this year.

The Ursids annually coincide with the Winter Solstice, which marks the shortest day and longest night of the year.

NASA considers this meteor shower to be “modest,” with only a few meteors visible per hour, depending on several factors.

Even under the best viewing conditions, the Ursids offer five to 10 meteors per hour.

“Explosions of 100 meteors or more per hour have been observed” in rare conditions, according to Earth Sky.

However, the Ursids provide an exciting opportunity for stargazers to witness dazzling shooting stars streaking across the night sky (plus, an extra opportunity to make a wish this holiday season)!

If you’re observing from the Northern Hemisphere, experts recommend that you start looking up at the sky around 1 a.m. local time.

Read on for a complete guide to the 2023 Ursid meteor shower, including when it will peak and how to watch it!

When does the Ursid meteor shower peak?

The annual Ursids are expected to peak between December 22 and December 23, occurring just after the clock strikes midnight this year.

Luckily, this meteor shower is expected to remain active until December 24, giving stargazers an extra chance to catch a glimpse of the spectacular sight.

How to see the Ursid meteor shower?

As with all meteors, the chance of seeing one in the night sky depends on several factors. Light pollution, as well as clouds and fog, are some of the biggest obstacles that often hinder stargazers from seeing shooting stars.

The moon is another factor to consider when trying to observe a meteor shower, as its glow can become light polluting as it shines across the night sky. However, this does not always happen, because it depends on the moon phase on a rainy night.

Unfortunately for earthlings, this year’s predicted peak of the Ursids coincides with the waxing gibbous moon.

At 86% illumination, according to EarthSky, it “could disturb the Ursids in 2023 until the moon sets about three hours before sunrise.”

Meanwhile, for tips for viewing from Earth, it is best to place yourself in a dark location and away from city lights.

Depending on where you’re watching, be sure to dress appropriately if you plan on spending any length of time outside.

(Remember, the Ursids coincide with the Winter Solstice, so it will likely be cold!)

Where does the Ursid meteor shower appear in the sky?

Meteors are the waste product of comet particles and asteroid debris. When these objects approach the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them.

Every year, these particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere as they pass through, then disintegrate to form colorful streaks in the sky.

Although comets are the point of origin for meteor showers, to the average person, the meteors appear to originate from “beams,” or points in the sky where stars appear to originate.

For the Ursids, the shower appears to originate from the Big Dipper and Little Dipper in the constellations Ursa Major and Ursa Minor (how the shower got its name).

If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll want to set your sights in that direction — but don’t just focus on that.

According to NASA’s Bill Cooke, “meteors close to the beam have very short paths and are easily missed, so observers should avoid looking at the constellation.”

(Pro tip: Lie on the ground, adjust your eyes to the dark sky, and enjoy the expanse to increase your chances of seeing stars!)

What meteor shower occurs after the Ursids?

After Ursid, Quadrantid became active on December 28 and lasted until January 12, 2024. The estimated peak is between January 3 and January 4, 2024.