US Accuses Russia of Using North Korean Missiles to Attack Ukraine

CNN Indonesia

Friday, 05 Jan 2024 22:50 IWST

Illustration. The US accuses Russia of using ballistic missiles made by North Korea for its war in Ukraine. Photo: via REUTERS/KCNA

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Intelligence officer United States of America accused Russia using artificial ballistic missiles North Korea in his invasion of Ukraine.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said intelligence agencies found that North Korea supplied Russia with ballistic missile launchers and some ballistic missiles in the Russia-Ukraine war.

One of the missiles was used on December 30 and landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On Tuesday (2/1), the Kremlin was also said to have launched a number of ballistic missiles against Pyongyang in an overnight attack. The missiles have a range of about 550 miles or 885 kilometers.

US intelligence officials believe that North Korea wants Russia to provide military aid to Pyongyang in return for its weapons support.

This military assistance includes aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced technology.

Apart from North Korea, US intelligence also suspects that Russia is seeking assistance with short-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

“[AS] “is concerned that Russia’s negotiations to acquire short-range ballistic missiles from Iran are progressing,” said Kirby, as quoted by the Associated Press, Friday (5/1).

The US intelligence findings support South Korea’s previous allegations that North Korea has increased cooperation with Moscow recently.

In November, the South Korean military suspected North Korea of ​​sending an unknown number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-air missiles to Russia.

North Korea is also said to have provided rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and bullets to the Kremlin.

The Biden administration has long stated that the Kremlin relies on North Korea and Iran for weapons to fight Ukraine.

North Korea and Iran are two countries isolated on the international stage because of their nuclear programs and human rights records.

