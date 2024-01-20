US Again Attacks Houthis, Targets Missile Launchers in Yemen

Washington DC

The United States (US) military launched another attack on the Houthi group on Friday (19/1) local time. This latest US attack targeted Houthi missile launchers in Yemeni territory, which were being prepared to attack ships in the waters of the Red Sea.

As reported AFP and Al ArabiyaSaturday (20/1/2024), Washington attempted to reduce the capabilities of the Iran-backed Houthis, but the rebel group based in Yemen was still able to attack ships in the strategic waterway of the Red Sea.

Despite the US aggressively launching attacks over the past week, the Houthis have vowed to continue targeting merchant ships, especially those linked to Israel, in the Red Sea.

The Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea in November last year, claiming they were attacking Israel-linked ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Later, the Houthis said ships linked to the US and UK were also legitimate targets.

US Central Command on Friday (19/1) local time announced that its forces had launched the latest attack on three Houthi anti-ship missile launchers aimed at the southern Red Sea and were preparing to launch. The US attack was launched at around 18.45 Yemeni time.

“US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory and concluded that the missiles posed a direct threat to US merchant ships and Navy ships in the area. US forces then attacked and destroyed the missiles in self-defense, ” said a statement from US Central Command, as reported .

US White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the attack on the Houthis a “self-defense attack”. Kirby stated that the attack on Friday (19/1) was the fourth preventive action carried out by the US military in the last week.

“This morning, US forces successfully launched three self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen,” said Kirby while speaking to reporters.

