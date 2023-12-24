US again removes drones from the sky over the Red Sea and accuses Iran | Abroad

#removes #drones #sky #Red #Sea #accuses #Iran

Dec 24, 2023

The United States shot down four attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday. The American army said this in a message on Sunday X. America also openly states for the first time that Iran is behind one of the drone attacks.

It concerns the drone that hit a tanker off the coast of India on Saturday. The weapon was launched from Iran, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

It is the first time that the US has publicly accused Iran of attacking a ship since the start of the Israeli offensive against Hamas. That group is an ally of Iran.

The attack happened 200 kilometers from the Indian coastal town of Veraval. The drone caused a fire on the ship but no injuries were reported. Concerns are growing among the commercial shipping industry due to the attack.

It is already experiencing major problems due to the previous attacks on the Red Sea. But now the risk of shelling appears to extend much further than just that area.

America itself targeted during protection operation

In recent weeks there have been several missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. These were carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement, which also receives support from Iran.

The Houthis say they want to support the Palestinians now that they are under siege by Israel in Gaza. In response to the attacks by the Houthi movement, the US has launched a protection operation in the Red Sea.

With the so-called Operation Prosperity Guardian, America wants to protect commercial shipping, with the support of the Netherlands and others. The US now claims to be a target itself. For example, it shot down four unmanned drones on Saturday.

These came from areas controlled by the Houthis, the US Central Military Command (Centcom) said on Sunday morning X. The drones were shot down before they could cause injuries or damage.

