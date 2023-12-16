US agrees with Israel that Gaza conflict ‘could last several months’

#agrees #Israel #Gaza #conflict #months #

On December 15, White House National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator Kirby said that the United States agrees with Israel that the conflict in Gaza “could last several months.” The United States said it was discussing the scope and scale of the operation, which could be directed toward more specific targets. Photo taken on the 13th at the White House (2023 /Leah Millis)

[ワシントン １５日 ロイター] – White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator Kirby said on the 15th that the United States agrees with Israel that the conflict in Gaza “could last several months,” but the United States He said they were discussing the scope and scale of the operation, which could be aimed at more specific targets.

“We agree with Israel that this conflict could last several months,” he told reporters.

He also noted that attacks by Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi movement have made commercial shipping in the Red Sea more dangerous. The White House said details of the maritime task force would be released soon.

