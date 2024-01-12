#analysts #Kremlin #give #intentions #sow #chaos #Eastern #Europe

On Wednesday, Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security issued a press release saying there was an “incident” on Sunday in which “two citizens of Transnistria were transferred to the territory of Ukraine,” but authorities said they were still investigating the circumstances of the “incident.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s state news agency TASS published an interview with Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselski on Tuesday in which he said Moldova’s “militarization” was a threat to his region, blamed Moldova for stalling talks with Transnistria and highlighted extensive cooperation agreements with Russia.

The Kremlin may also revive its efforts to use Transnistria to create instability in Moldova, thereby undermining Ukraine’s grain exports on the western Black Sea coast.

According to analysts, V. Krasnoselski’s interview was likely part of an effort to create informational conditions aimed at destabilizing Moldova and justifying any future Russian campaigns in the region.

“The Kremlin may try to use fake operations in Transnistria to try to argue that Russia must protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers,” the report said.

What’s more, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had summoned Moldova’s ambassador to Russia to protest Moldova’s “unfriendly actions,” including “politically motivated persecution of Russians and Russian-speaking media” and “cases of discrimination against Russian citizens coming to Moldova.”

The ministry also threatened that if such actions continue, “the Russian side reserves the right to take additional countermeasures.” During the meeting, there were also references to the media, where, according to Russia, it is stated that Chisinau plans to help NATO train Ukrainian forces on the territory of Moldova, which would mean Moldova’s “direct participation” in hostilities on the side of Ukraine.

Kremlin officials have recently increasingly referred to “homelands abroad” and the “Russian world” (Russkij Mir), concepts that Russia often uses to justify its right to protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers beyond its borders, analysts have noted.

It is likely that the Kremlin tried to create informational conditions for a possible false operation in Transnistria in 2022. April and 2023 in February, but failed in part for economic reasons. The Kremlin failed to include Transnistria in its war in Ukraine at the time, the report said, because Moldovan-Russian businessman Viktor Gushan, who effectively controls Transnistria’s government and much of its economy, benefited from his business ties to the West and Ukraine.

In recent months, Moldova has also expressed its desire to initially join the European Union without Transnistria, which would further undermine the opportunities for companies in the separatist region to access EU markets.

“The Kremlin may also revive its efforts to use Transnistria to create instability in Moldova and thereby harm Ukraine’s grain exports on the western Black Sea coast,” experts from the Institute of Military Studies said.

They previously assessed that Ukraine’s strikes against Russia’s Black Sea fleet had forced a change in the Russian navy’s operational patterns and prompted Moscow to move some ships from its main base in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in western Crimea.

Ukraine’s strikes on the Russian Black Sea Fleet have successfully facilitated civilian use of Ukraine’s Black Sea grain corridor. International support for the corridor continues to grow despite Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and military threats against it.

“The Kremlin may view the false flag operation in Transnistria as an alternative way to deter countries from participating in the Ukrainian grain corridor, despite Russia’s weakened position in the western Black Sea,” the analysts summarized.

