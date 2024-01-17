#analysts #Putin #preparing #information #ground #escalation #Baltic #countries

All news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found HERE.

Analysts: Russians are afraid of Ukrainian attack near Krynkai, are preparing for defense

Armed forces of Ukraine maintain positions on the left bank of the Kherson region amid positional battles.

According to a report by the Institute of Military Research (ISW), there have been no confirmed frontline developments in the area. According to Russian and Ukrainian sources, positional battles continued on the eastern bank, near Krynkai and Piščanivka.

Kostiantyn Liberov, Vlada Liberova/Ukrainian soldier in the Kherson region

According to satellite images, the occupying forces are preparing to defend the territory outside Krynkai. This is primarily related to the M14 highway, along which the Russian occupiers have installed half a kilometer long trenches and other defensive positions.

US analysts: V. Putin is preparing the information ground for escalation against the Baltic countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has notably stepped up the Kremlin’s long-standing efforts to create the informational conditions for future escalation against the Baltic states, likely as part of a broader effort to weaken the NATO bloc, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for Military Research say in a recent report.

On Tuesday, the totalitarian leader of Russia stated that Latvia and other Baltic countries are “throwing away [etninius] Russians” from their countries and that this situation “directly works [Rusijos] security.”

AP/Scanpix/Russian President Vladimir Putin

Previous amendments to Latvia’s immigration law stipulated that Russian citizens’ permanent residence permits in Latvia would expire in 2023. in September, and Russian citizens until 2023. November 30 will have to follow the general procedure for obtaining EU permanent resident status in Latvia, including passing the Latvian language exam.

Also, the Latvian Citizenship and Migration Service in 2023. December. announced that Latvia will deport about 1,200 Russian citizens who have not applied for a new residence permit by the deadline.

Putin has long undermined the sovereignty of former Soviet republics and asserts that he has the right to defend his “compatriots abroad,” including ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers outside Russia’s borders.

Analysts noted that they have not seen any signs that a Russian attack on the Baltic states is imminent or likely, but Putin may create informational conditions for future aggressive Russian actions abroad under the guise of protecting the “homelands”.

The head of the Kremlin threatened Finland a little earlier and reiterated his worldview, illustrating that he will continue to seek changes to the NATO alliance that would amount to its dismantling.

Experts from the Military Research Institute pointed out last year that Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine not to defend Russia from the NATO threat, but to weaken and ultimately destroy the Alliance. According to analysts, he is still on track for this goal.

Recently, the Kremlin and Kremlin-linked actors have promoted information operations and hybrid warfare tactics aimed at destabilizing NATO, and may now provide the information conditions for possible future Russian aggressive actions against the countries of the North Atlantic military bloc and their neighbors.

At the beginning of January, the member of the German parliament, Roderich Kiesewetter, stated that NATO countries have about 5-8 years to prepare for war with Russia.

As the news agency wrote, citing a Russian diplomat, Finland will be the first country to suffer from the escalation of tensions between Russia and the Alliance.

Mr. Biden will hold talks with US lawmakers on aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday invited congressional leaders for talks on further aid to Ukraine, amid growing concerns about dwindling Western support, the White House said.

Washington’s already approved military aid to Ukraine is coming to an end, and Republicans are blocking Democrat J. Biden’s request to allocate 60 billion dollars to the country defending itself against Russian invasion. dollars (about 55 billion euros) worth of aid if he does not tighten US immigration laws.

Paulius Peleckis/BNS photo/Joe Bidenas

The money for Ukraine also comes amid a bipartisan standoff as Congress tries to reach a deal to avert a US government shutdown on Friday.

Mr. Biden will host leaders of the U.S. House and Senate at the White House “to discuss the tremendous importance of his additional national security request,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

According to her, the president will emphasize how important it is to move forward on this issue.

The talks could be a step forward in deciding the fate of US funding to Ukraine, after Mr. Biden refused to attend meetings with Republicans for weeks.

He also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday and, according to the White House, reconciled the two countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 730 Russian fighters were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian side has already suffered more than 372.8 thousand casualties. loss of life force.

According to the General Staff, 13 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 3 multiple launch missile systems, 24 units of automotive equipment, tankers and fuel tanks and 2 units of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 7 Russian drones and one cruise missile.

Former Swiss colonel blows the Kremlin’s pipe: tries to justify “special military operation”

A message circulating on Facebook shares statements by former senior Swiss officer Jacques Baud justifying a “special military operation,” as the Russians call the invasion of Ukraine. However, it is hidden that he has been working as a Kremlin mouthpiece for a long time.

Mr. Baudas introduces himself as a former colonel of the General Staff, a former member of the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service and a military expert. However, he is silent about the fact that he is also a regular commentator for RT, which is considered the Kremlin’s mouthpiece, and constantly presents information about Russian aggression in a biased and one-sided manner.

According to the pro-Russian expert, the attack on Ukraine is legal even from the point of view of international law.

Scanpix/AP Photo/Russian Airborne Forces

Ministry of Belarus: conditions for the use of nuclear weapons will be provided for the first time

The Defense Ministry of Russia’s ally Belarus said on Tuesday that the country will adopt a new military doctrine that will, for the first time, provide for the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia deployed its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus last year, but it is unclear how many. Moscow has said it will control these weapons.

Lukashenka

It is not yet known how the new Belarusian doctrine could be applied to Russian weapons.

“We clearly communicate Belarus’s position regarding the use of tactical nuclear weapons deployed on our territory,” Defense Minister Viktars Chrenin said at a meeting of the Security Council of Belarus. – A new section has appeared in which we clearly define our own […] commitments to allies.”

The doctrine must be submitted to the People’s Assembly of All Belarus for approval. This Assembly works in parallel with the Parliament.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a springboard to attack Ukraine on February 24, 2022, even though Belarusian troops are not participating in the war. Moscow also has its own military bases and weapons in Belarus.

Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aliaksandras Volfovich said that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is aimed at deterring the aggression of NATO member Poland.

“Unfortunately, the statements of our neighbors, especially Poland […] forced us to tighten up [karinę doktriną]”, he said.

Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 19 Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed 19 Russian drones overnight.

In their message on the Telegram social network, they said that the Russians launched a total of 20 Shahed-136/131 drones from the Primorsk Akhtarsk region in Russia and two S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

It is indicated that the air defense operated in the Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

E. Macron: France will deliver 40 more long-range missiles to Ukraine

France will deliver a new batch of long-range missiles, some 40 SCALP cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of bombs to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, he said that Europe’s priority must be to “prevent Russia from winning”, and announced that he would visit the Ukrainian capital again in February.

AFP/Scanpix/French President Emmanuel Macron

“Letting Russia win would mean accepting that international law is not being respected,” he said.

According to Macron, France is working on a new bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, similar to the Kyiv-London Pact. The Paris-Kyiv agreement should be announced during Macron’s visit next month.

SCALP missiles can hit targets in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, far from a front line that has been virtually stationary for months.

About 40 more SCALPs and several hundred bombs will be sent to Ukraine, the French president said.

France sent the first shipment of weapons to Ukraine in the summer, but it was never announced how many weapons were intended.

According to analysts, the West must maintain and even increase military support for Ukraine so that Russia does not gain an advantage in the nearly two-year-old conflict.

17 people were injured during Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine

At least 17 people were injured in Tuesday evening’s Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Synjehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

According to him, several residential buildings in the city center were hit.

“The condition of the two women is serious,” he added in a message on the Telegram messaging platform.

AFP/Scanpix/Residents of the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

According to O. Synjehubov, preliminary information indicates that the city was hit by two S-300 missiles.

Located in northeastern Ukraine, just 30 km from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been under frequent fire since Moscow’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

After Tuesday’s strikes, Kharkiv’s mayor said several residential buildings had been destroyed and that there were no military targets in the area where the rockets hit.

Moscow has not yet commented on these strikes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities called on the residents of more than two dozen villages located near the front line in the Kharkiv region – approximately 3 thousand people. people to evacuate as Moscow steps up its offensive in the region.

Russia, for its part, said it had repelled an attack early Wednesday on its border town of Belgorod, about 80 km from Kharkiv.

“Air defenses over the Belgorod region destroyed seven Ukrainian missiles and four drones,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said there were no reports of casualties so far.

The Russians attacked Odessa with drones at night

On the night of Wednesday, Russia attacked Odesa with drones. Oleh Kiper, head of the military administration of the Odesa region, told Telegram that the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and caused fires in the city. There are injured persons

“Russian terrorists attacked Odessa with strike drones. Damage was caused to the infrastructure of civilian residences. Fires have been recorded. There are civilian casualties. The data is being revised,” he wrote.

According to Wednesday morning, three people, including a child, were injured in a mass drone attack in Odesa overnight.

“The anti-aircraft defense units worked for almost 3 hours. One drone each was destroyed in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. However, the enemy concentrated the main effort to strike Odessa. “Kamikaze drones flew in at a critically low altitude from the Black Sea,” the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported.

In the Odesa region, 11 drones were said to have been shot down while approaching the coast, most of them falling into the Black Sea, but debris from several downed drones and the blast wave damaged apartment buildings, shops and private cars in the Prymorsk district of Odesa.

