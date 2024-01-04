US and China deploy warships to make the South China Sea increasingly tense

#China #deploy #warships #South #China #Sea #increasingly #tense

The situation in the South China Sea region has been volatile since last year. This situation became increasingly tense when warships from China and the United States held training exercises in the disputed waters.

Reported DWon December 10 2023, a fleet consisting of 40 ships departed from the coastal city of the Philippines, El Nido, in Palawan Province, towards an area of ​​the South China Sea called the Spratly Islands, parts of which are claimed by several countries in the region.

More than 200 volunteers in this “Christmas convoy” want to deliver donated gifts and logistical supplies to impoverished fishermen who live and work on boats in the Spratly Islands, as well as to soldiers manning a World War II-era ship that was accidentally run aground on a shoal. became a territorial outpost of the Philippines.

This convoy was organized by a coalition called “Atin Ito” which means “this is ours” in Tagalog. Apart from bringing relief goods, organizers said they wanted to show the Philippines’ presence in the Spratlys.

While the boat convoy was making the crossing, they received news that the Chinese coast guard had fired water cannons at another boat convoy, which was also carrying relief goods, causing serious damage to one of the ship’s engines.

After being “shadowed” by a Chinese coast guard ship, organizers turned the fleet around and returned to El Nido.

This incident is the impact of a diplomatic deadlock that will continue to escalate throughout 2023, between the Philippines and China over disputed small islands and shoals in the South China Sea.

For months, China’s much larger and more modern coast guard vessels have routinely confronted Philippine coast guard, navy and fishing vessels, sometimes deliberately ramming them.

